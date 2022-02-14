The Malinowski Bill Is Humanitarian Imperialism At Its Most Malicious

By Andrew Korybko and Dave Levinthal

The “Ethiopia Stabilization, Peace, and Democracy Act” (ESPDA), popularly known as the “Malinowski Bill” after one of the congressmen who introduced it, doesn’t support either stabilization, peace, or democracy. Rather, it’s the most malicious form of humanitarian imperialism short of a Libyan-like all-out war. ESPDA has mostly been reported to concern sanctions against individuals who the US determines to have either imported “restricted” military equipment, impeded the flow of humanitarian assistance, and/or have been involved in “genocide”, “war crimes”, and “crimes against humanity”.

America’s humanitarian imperialism has always been malicious, but ESPDA stands apart from everything other than NATO’s War on Libya as being among its cruelest form.

There are several other provisions though that haven’t received all that much attention but definitely deserve to be more widely discussed. The first to touch upon concerns the US’ official strategy as enshrined in this bill to “combat hate speech and disinformation in Ethiopia, including efforts to coordinate with social media companies to mitigate the effects of social media content generated outside of the United States focused on perpetuating the civil war and other conflicts in Ethiopia, including through hate speech and language inciting violence”.

In other words, the US government will openly meddle in social media for censorship purposes based on its subjective definition of “hate speech” and “disinformation”. This is actually already being de facto implemented anyhow through the de-platforming of prominent activists from the #NoMore movement that’s revolutionizing the global activist community. It’ll predictably get worse in the very likely event that the bill enters into law, which could lead to anyone who challenges the US’ official but entirely false narrative of events being defamed as so-called “Russian/Chinese/etc. propagandists”.

ESPDA’s other malicious element is “to use the voice and vote of the United States in the respective institution to oppose any loan or extension of financial or technical assistance to the Governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea, and to work with other key donor countries to develop a coordinated policy with respect to lending to the Government of Ethiopia and the Government of the State of Eritrea aimed at advancing human rights and promoting peace.” This can be interpreted as attempting to bankrupt the country and thus further impoverish countless millions more Ethiopians.

It’s basically a policy of collective punishment that indirectly aims to eventually turn them against their government with the expectation that they’ll launch a Color Revolution against it out of economic and humanitarian desperation. Put another way, the US is slyly promoting a long-term regime change campaign against Ethiopia’s democratically elected, legitimate, and universally recognized government. The irony is that this tacit policy is anti-democratic to the core and it relies on tactics that are contrary to humanitarianism in order to destabilize the Horn of Africa’s leading state.

ESPDA isn’t a misnomer though since its specific wording is part of the US’ ongoing information warfare campaign against that country. America is manipulating perceptions about Ethiopia’s anti-terrorist operations to misportray the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and its commander-in-chief Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as bloodthirsty genocidal maniacs. This is all intended to create the false pretext upon which to publicly pressure international lending institutions and Ethiopia’s donors into suspending their support until the government capitulates to the US’ demands.

Those demands, however, have actually already been met in reality. These are to “cease all offensive military operations associated with the civil war and other conflicts in Ethiopia…take steps toward negotiations and a legitimate, inclusive national dialogue…implement measures to better protect human rights and ensure adherence to international humanitarian law…continuously allow unfettered humanitarian access…(and) cooperate with independent investigations of credible allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other human rights abuse” carried out during the conflict.

The very fact that the Ethiopian Government has already done all of this doesn’t matter to the US since ESPDA’s purpose is to collectively punish its population in order to lay the seeds for a Color Revolution against PM Abiy for “Bosnification” ends. It’s thus not without reason that the current conflict can more accurately be described as the US-led West’s Hybrid War of Terror on Ethiopia. If the US was sincere in carrying out ESPDA to the letter without exception, then the full force of it would be directed against the TPLF that’s responsible for everything that the US accuses PM Abiy, the ENDF, and their allies of.

Upon its passing, this bill will likely lead to further hardships for average Ethiopians with time though the consequences could be mitigated through support from its close Russian, Chinese, and other partners. It’s unclear, however, whether Turkey would continue providing its reported military assistance to the country since American media hyped up the alleged game-changing impact of its drones on shaping the course of the conflict late last year. True to the very definition of Hybrid Warfare, the US is politicizing literally everything that it can from drones to humanitarian aid in order to weaponize it against Ethiopia.

America’s humanitarian imperialism has always been malicious, but ESPDA stands apart from everything other than NATO’s War on Libya as being among its cruelest form. Over 110 million people will be collectively punished as part of the US’ tacit regime change campaign against PM Abiy motivated by its desire to punish him for bravely refusing to kowtow to Washington’s pressure that he choose its side over China’s in the New Cold War. By attempting to pragmatically balance between them, he set a shining example of the multipolar trends that are in progress all across Africa.

Nevertheless, that fateful decision to maximize his country’s strategic autonomy in the bi-multipolar context that International Relations is presently in resulted in the US viciously punishing his people. Be that as it regrettably is, Ethiopia is Africa’s historical cradle of Pan-Africanism and anti-imperialism so it’s fitting that this country stood up to the US and refused to back down from doing what’s right for the continent. Observers should therefore have no doubt that Ethiopia and its people will indeed prevail exactly as they’ve always done when facing foreign threats like this unprecedented one from the US.

Tom Malinowski: A Democrat with rather a questionable character

Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey, faces scrutiny for appearing to violate the federal STOCK Act by not disclosing dozens of personal stock trades.

Insider reported that Malinowski appears to have violated the federal STOCK Act.

Campaign Legal Center, and Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, filed separate complaints.

The complaints are directed to the House’s Office of Congressional Ethics.

A pair of nonprofit watchdog organizations last year filed separate congressional ethics complaints against Rep. Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat, following revelations by Insider that the congressman failed to disclose dozens of stock trades worth at least $671,000.

The two groups — the Campaign Legal Center and Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust — asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Malinowski, whose office last week described the disclosure failures as an “oversight” that the congressman is working to correct.

The federal STOCK Act requires members of Congress to publicly list their personal stock sales and purchases within 30 to 45 days of making them, depending on the kind of trade. Malinowski had never filed such disclosures, known as “periodic transaction reports,” until “very recently,” his office acknowledged to Insider.

“When members of Congress trade individual stocks and fail to disclose those trades, they break the law and diminish the public’s trust in government,” attorneys Kedric Payne and Delaney Marsco of the Campaign Legal Center wrote to the Office of Congressional Ethics. “Rep. Malinowski repeatedly failed to comply with this requirement for over two years. He describes this omission as an oversight even though he is an experienced investor and former political appointee who has been subject to the STOCK Act for over five years.”

Malinowski’s conduct “is especially damaging to citizens’ confidence in elected officials,” Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust Executive Director Kendra Arnold wrote to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

“It appears Malinowski was secretly trading stocks related to a national crisis, which prevented the public from evaluating whether his transactions were based upon information he obtained from his official position,” Arnold added.

Malinowski’s stock trades in 2020 included more than two dozen purchases and sales during the first several weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a five-page spreadsheet his office provided Insider on in early March after a reporter asked about his stock activity.

The lawmaker’s representative said the congressman’s financial advisor, not Malinowski himself, oversees the day-to-day management of his stock trades.

As the pandemic first gripped the United States, Malinowski on March 19 sold up to $15,000 worth of stock in the New York-based Chembio Diagnostics Inc., an infectious-disease testing company whose offerings include COVID-19 testing kits.

‘Rep. Malinowski cannot excuse his failure’

Malinowski made at least $671,000 and as much as $2.76 million worth of trades during 2020, according to the spreadsheet his office provided to Insider. Members of Congress are required to report the value of their stock assets only in broad ranges, which makes a precise total elusive.

The spreadsheet contains stock-trade information that, as of Monday morning, still does not appear within the US House’s public database of congressional financial disclosures. Malinowski on Monday morning did file his first-ever periodic transaction report, which covered trades in early 2021.

Malinowski himself told Jonathan Salant of NJ Advance Media: “There’s no good reason other than putting off difficult paperwork in the crunch of my responsibilities. I own that. I did it late and that was a mistake. I’m not in any way disputing that.”

The Campaign Legal Center’s complaint argued that Malinowski’s service last decade as an assistant secretary of state, coupled with his mandatory ethics training as a freshman member of Congress and widespread publicity surrounding recent congressional stock trading scandals, should have made him aware of the STOCK Act disclosure requirements.

“For these reasons,” Payne and Marsco wrote, “Rep. Malinowski cannot excuse his failure to report with a claim that it was a mistake.“

Representatives from the Office of Congressional Ethics — an independent, nonpartisan body empowered by the House to investigate accusations of misconduct — declined to comment.

Tom Rust, the chief counsel for the House Committee on Ethics, to which the Office of Congressional Ethics reports its findings, last week declined to comment on Malinowski’s stock trades.

It is legal for members of Congress to buy and sell individual stocks. But several current and former lawmakers have recently found their stock trades subject to significant scrutiny — or worse.

They include former Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, former Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida, and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Former Rep. Chris Collins, a New York Republican, briefly served time in federal prison following an insider-trading scandal that ended his political career. Then-President Donald Trump pardoned Collins in December.

“I am concerned with the trend of representatives not taking seriously their duty to file financial disclosures,” Arnold told Insider. “Representatives are well aware of their duty to inform the public and yet they conveniently fail to do so.“

source zehabesha and The insider