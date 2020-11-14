The Measures Taken Against TPLF Junta Is Valid.

Ethiopian Herald, By Zelalem Girma

The measures taken against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) do not comply with violations of human rights; rather can be considered as protection of the national sovereignty and the welfare of the people, according to Consortium of Ethiopian Human Rights Organizations (CEHRO).

Mesud Gebeyehu, Executive Director for CEHRO, told The Ethiopian Herald that the Consortium has been condemning the violation of human rights, advocating democracy, and encouraging conflict management issues since the past many years.

According to Mesud, the recent TPLF’s systematic attack directed against the National Defense Force in Tigray state do not run into violations of human rights; nevertheless, basic healthcare necessities and infrastructures should be provided for the victims during the fighting.

Since the gang uses forceful weapons to attack the national defense forces, the federal government must execute law enforcement forces to restore law and order in the area, where tensions are heavily escalated, without violating some common grounds signed in the international treaties, Mesud stressed.

“As the TPLF’s Junta has also targeted on civilian population living in the region, the federal government need to take serious measures on criminals and bring them to justice. In doing so, the government must consider the provision of basic healthcare necessities for the victims, and protection of basic infrastructures such as road, water, bank and electricity services.”Mesud also said the government should also ensure access to provisional medical facilities for those who are vulnerable and get great suffering, serious physical injury or to mental health during the fight at both sides.

Regarding the recruitment of child soldiers for hostilities, Mesud said that the military recruitment of any person under the age of 18 by state armed forces or non-state armed groups can be considered as a crime as in the International Criminal Law, he added.

In fact, Ethiopian Human Rights Organizations called for the release of unlawfully recruited children, and asked the accountability of those who unlawfully recruit them for hostilities.

TPLF’s Junta uses widespread or systematic attack targeted for the destruction of the country’s law and order for the last few decades, particularly after the recent political reform made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

According to Mesud, any mediation or negotiation with such criminal gangs will not bring significant change that could ensure the security and welfare of civilian population. The government should not show sympathy for any extremists who are posing the most substantial threat over the national defense forces.

Since the gang is unmanageable due to their apolitical nature, the security sector can and must play an approach that relies heavily on confrontation for the welfare of the country and its people.

Mesud noted the call for the government to employ the necessary military skills and expertise to counter the threat in a manner that will not affect the lives of innocent citizens.

