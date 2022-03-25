The New Face of Addis

Ethiopian Herald by TEWODROS KASSA

Without a doubt, residents of Addis Ababa have witnessed that Addis is becoming a more livable city in the past few years. Local and international tourists also express that the city deserves to be more attractive and embrace African representations as it is the capital of Africa. Obviously, Addis Ababa is the third-largest diplomatic hub in the world, after New York and Geneva. The city hosts the largest number of international conferences as it is the world’s diplomatic capital.

In addition to this, it is home to more than 80 nations, nationalities, and hospitable people with delicious foods, entertaining cultural music and dances as well as wonderful topography near the Entoto Mountain. Addis Ababa has a paramount attraction with its precious and diverse natural gifts, day-to-day cultural activities of its residents as well as its historical tract, and the process of the establishment of the city and its long history which makes it unique.

Entoto Park

Beyond these, the geographic location of the city with its sumptuous climate condition becomes another comfort to the tourists visiting the city before. Most tourists witness that the hospitality of the people and the delicious foods in the cultural restaurants are really unforgettable. Considering this, the Ethiopian government has been taking various measures to improve the status of the city.

Currently, the newly constructed mega projects are changing livelihoods and immensely contributing to the reviving tourism industry. In recent years, the Unity Park, Sheger Park, Entoto Park, and the Meskel Square projects inauguration makes the city a more colorful and preferable tourist destination. The newly renovated Meskel Square becomes one of the most standardized huge open squares in Africa.

Sheger Park

Experts in the tourism industry commended the commitment of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) and Addis Ababa City Administration members in beautifying the capital. The newly accomplished city’s tourism projects play a significant role in stimulating the country’s tourism industry by attracting numerous international tourists. Tourism Development Expert Yonas Andargie applauded the timely completion and inauguration of the Meskel Square, Unity, Sheger, and Entoto parks projects. The execution of the projects without delay plays an indispensable role in promoting the tourism sector.

“The newly inaugurated projects make Addis Ababa one of the most preferable destinations for international tourists thereby enabling the metropolis to generate substantial revenue from the sector.”

As to the expert, the government is expected to draft a conducive policy framework, ensure peace and stability and promote investors’ participation to ensure sustainable growth in the tourism industry and provide jobs to new entrants of the labor market.

Unity park

Apart from stimulating Ethiopia’s tourism industry, the recently refurbished parks encourage local and multinational investors to explore new investment opportunities in the untapped sector. Likewise, the effective completion of projects would enhance the city’s capacity to host international trade shows, conferences, sports events, and concerts thereby enhancing foreign currency earnings.

The high level of security, economic and infrastructural signs of progress that are now being registered across the nation would be attributable to the growing international tourists’ inflow to the city. Due to all these, many are wondering about its attractions and the city is getting more attention and is now admired by tourists from abroad. Ethiopians are well known for their hospitality. A melting pot of a diverse array of ethnic groups Addis could be taken as a model of Ethiopia.

The marvelous traditions, cultures, holidays, togetherness, comfy climatic endowment, unique, diversified, peaceful, and beautiful nation, nationalities, and peoples elevate the city as well as the country in general to be the most preferred tourist destination. The Entoto Mountains which is located at the northern corner of Addis in a position that affords a panoramic view of the city enables tourists to enjoy their time in a calm place. Entoto is a spectacular destination for tourists who enjoy hiking and adventure in a dense forest.

The city is full of interesting historic, religious and cultural attractions. When visitors come to the city for any reason, they should not lose the opportunity of visiting the whole ancestor of mankind and humanity named Lucy. They will get a chance to observe the female fossilized skeleton of Lucy at the Ethiopian National Museum. The city is abundant spots that are appealing to visitors.

Some of the notable places include among others the biggest open market called Merkato, the Red Terror Martyrs Memorial Museum which tells a lot about the suffering of Ethiopian youths under the Derg regime and portrays the devastating period in the history of the country. Saint George Cathedral and Museum, which is located around Menelik II Square and built to celebrate the victory of Ethiopia over Fascist Italy at the Battle of Adwa is the other spot that adds extra impetus to the city’s loveliness.

The Meskel Ethiopian holiday celebration at Meskel Square

In a similar way, the The Meskel Ethiopian holiday celebration, (The festive which is registered by UNESCO as one of the intangible worldy heritages) is one of the colorful events that take place every year at the Meskel Square in the gatherings of hundreds of thousands of local people and international tourists to commemorate the Finding of the True Cross is the other stunning event worth to attend.

The other significant religious festival that attracts many to Addis is Timket (The Ethiopian Epiphany) which commemorates the Baptism of Jesus by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. The day is celebrated with large gatherings; mainly at the huge open space of Jan Meda and in other religious sites. Recently the city inaugurated the Head Quarter of the commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), which became the tallest skyscraper in the Eastern part of Africa and gives a new look to Addis Ababa. To sum up, Addis is rebuilding day and night and its former structure is changing.