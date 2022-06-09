The One Percenters: The Major Problem That No One Is Talking About

The 2021 Credit Suisse Global Wealth report makes for stark reading. Released at the end of last October, it revealed that the top one percent of households globally own 43 percent of all personal wealth, while the bottom 50 percent own only one percent.

The Nation’s top 1 percent now have greater wealth than the bottom 90 percent. The wealth gap is growing faster than the income gap — and now, if all U.S. wealth is thought of as 100 slices of pie, the wealthiest one-fifth of households would have 90.

The number of billionaires globally has doubled over the last decade. While the richest 1 percent have accumulated twice as much wealth as 90 percent of the global population, some 6.9 billion people. And global wealth inequality is worsening,

The very top of the economic pyramid sees trillions of dollars of wealth in the hands of a very small group of people, predominantly men. Their wealth is already extreme, and our broken economy concentrates more and more wealth into these few hands. Recently some commentators have asked whether it would be better for the world to ‘abolish billionaires’, suggesting that they are a sign of economic sickness rather than economic health. It has been estimated that one-third of billionaire wealth exists because of inheritance. Such levels of inheritance have created a new aristocracy that undermines democracy. The phrase “one-percenter” can be an ambiguous term. What does it take to be in the top one percent? In the United States, we look at it by income or net worth.

The top one percent by income

That top-tier one percent amounts to 52 million people who are all millionaires in net wealth (after debt). Within this elite fraction are 175,000 ultra-wealthy people (those with over $50 million in net wealth), or 0.1 percent, who in turn own 25 percent of the world’s wealth. Credit Suisse’s annual report is a comprehensive analysis of global wealth – not income – and of the inequality of personal wealth. Household wealth is made up of financial assets (stocks, bonds, cash, pension funds) and property owned, minus debts. According to the most recent data released by the IRS, if your household income topped $515,000 in 2017, you ranked in the top 1% of income in the U.S. It took an additional 7.2% to reach the 1% mark from the prior year, equal to an additional $37,106 of income.

Covering the wealth of roughly 5.2 billion adults across 200 countries, the report’s findings show that global wealth levels have remained remarkably steady despite the Covid-19 pandemic. While 2019 was a year of tremendous wealth creation – rising by $36.3 trillion – $17.5 trillion was wiped out between January and March 2020 alone as the pandemic began to ravage economies.

Case In Point, The US

America’s wealthiest households now hold almost as much wealth as the upper and middle class combined. And the wealthier one becomes the more opportunities to benefit from specialized investment advice and vehicles that are unavailable to many. Interestingly, of the 138,945,000 individual tax returns filed in 2017, 1,432,952 returns fell into the top 1% category. The top 50% tax earners were, on the other hand, more representative of taxpayers across the country, with an income threshold of $41,740. There were over 71 million taxpayers in the top 50% in 2017. While many individuals and households in the U.S. have zero or negative net worth, the same is not true for income.

According to the Missouri Democratic representative Representative Cori Bush, who referenced Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF), a political advocacy group, and the Institute for Policy Studies Program on Inequality (IPS), a progressive Washington-based think tank. the collective fortune of U.S billionaires surged by nearly two-thirds (62 percent) from just short of $3 trillion at the start of the COVID-19 crisis on March 18, 2020, to $4.8 trillion on August 17, 2021.

The top one percent by net worth

The top one percent of household net worth begins at approximately $10,000,000. Ranking by net worth is a more useful way to determine the top one percent than using household income. Think of it as the difference between accumulated wealth and current disposable income. ‘Net worth’ millionaires are not considered in the top 1%; they are closer to the top 10%. A household with $1,000,000 in net worth needs approximately 10x their wealth to be in the top 1%. And those are 2020 numbers – expect the numbers to increase with the 2022 releases.

There is no doubt that inequality has reached extreme levels. We live in a world where great poverty exists directly alongside unimaginable wealth. The number of billionaires has doubled over the last decade. Billionaire wealth fell slightly in the last year but has since recovered. The accumulation of riches in the hands of the few has gone so far that the wealthiest individuals have more economic power than entire countries. The world’s 2,153 billionaires had more wealth than 4.6 billion people.

Extreme wealth: a sign of a failing economy

In February 2019 The New York Times published an opinion piece on its front page, provocatively entitled ‘Abolish Billionaires’. The editorial raised a serious question: what if billionaires were a sign of economic failure, rather than of economic success? Examining the origins of the wealth of the super-rich, and how that wealth is deployed, casts serious doubt on their value to our economy and our society. It also shows how their wealth is built on billions of hours of exploitative underpaid and unpaid care work, which is mainly done by women and people from ethnic minorities.

It has been estimated that two-thirds of billionaire wealth exists because of inheritance or is tainted by crony connections to the government. Such power can significantly increase economic inequality by channeling profits into the hands of the few. For example, when billionaires are able to use their connections with the government to secure exclusive rights to provide services, there is big money to be made at the expense of customers including poor people. A number of studies have also found a potential link between sexist beliefs and increased tolerance of cronyism and corruption.68 The dominance of neoliberal economics, which values deregulation and reduction in public spending, has in recent decades stopped the action to dismantle monopolies. Consequently, today many sectors of the global economy are characterized by monopoly power. Food, pharmaceuticals, media, finance, and technology are all dominated by a handful of huge corporations.

These monopolies, and the wealthy shareholders behind them, are responsible for accelerating economic inequality. They enable these companies, and their super-rich shareholders, to extract excessive profits from the market and share it among themselves. This directly fuels wealth accumulation for the few, at the expense of ordinary citizens, making reducing poverty even more difficult. New analysis by Oxfam shows how, partly as a result of increased monopoly power, returns to rich shareholders have increased dramatically while real wages have barely increased at all. Between 2011 and 2017, average wages in G7 countries grew by 3%, while dividends to wealthy shareholders grew by 31%. Behind corporate power and corporate actions is increasing the power of super-rich shareholders.

Winners and Losers

Nearly half the world is trying to survive on $5.50 a day or less, according to new figures from the World Bank. Many people are just one hospital bill or failed harvest away from destitution. Inequality is one of the major reasons for this; a huge share of global income growth consistently accrues to those at the top, leaving those at the bottom further and further behind. Thomas Piketty and his team have shown that between 1980 and 2016, the richest 1% received 27 cents of each dollar of global income growth. This was more than twice the share of the bottom 50%, who secured only 12 cents of every dollar. If the economic system is left to distribute the fruits of growth so unevenly, we will never eliminate poverty.28 Unequal and unbridled growth is also unsustainable and makes it impossible to live within the environmental boundaries of our planet.

The pandemic wiped out any expected gains in North America – and among the major global economies, the UK saw the biggest relative erosion of wealth for the period until June, with a 6.5 percent drop in wealth per adult. A faltering recovery combined with political brinkmanship over Brexit has created the “perfect storm” for the UK, the report said. On China’s performance, the powerhouse had “absorbed the pandemic without even blinking,” recording 4 percent growth since the start of this year. Germany and India were the only other countries back in positive territory for the year.

Hong Kong, Taiwan, Switzerland, and the Netherlands were also singled out for strong per-household wealth gains. The hardest-hit regionally was Latin America, where currency devaluations were the main factor dragging down GDP figures, resulting in a 12.8 percent reduction in total wealth in dollar terms. Population groups that have suffered disproportionately have been female workers, millennials and minorities, primarily because of their high representation in businesses adversely impacted by the pandemic such as restaurants, hotels and retail.

The number of millionaires remained stable after soaring to 51.9 million last year, while the club of ultra-high net worth individuals lost only 120 members to 175,570. The US has the most people in the top one percent wealth group and 39 percent of the world’s millionaires. Inequality nevertheless remains persistent – both geographically and between households within countries. Regardless of how much one earns, wealth is determined by how much one is able to keep. Real wealth is determined on the balance sheet. Alexander Green, chief investment expert of the Oxford Club offers this formula for those interested in increasing their wealth ranking:

“Maximize your income (by upgrading your education or job skills). Minimize your outgo (by living beneath your means). Religiously save the difference. (Easier said than done.) And follow proven investment principles.”

Time To Care

According to the report, Time to Care: Unpaid and Underpaid Care Work and the Global Inequality Crisis (64 pages, PDF), global wealth inequality is worsening, in part, because billionaire portfolios have enjoyed an average annual return of 7.4 percent over the last ten years — helped by low taxes and a 31 percent increase in dividends to shareholders — even as the average wage in G7 countries rose only 3 percent.

The study also found that 42 percent of working-age women around the globe exist outside the paid workforce, compared with only 6 percent of men, and that the sixty-seven million domestic workers worldwide — 80 percent of them women — generally lack equal protection in terms of labor laws, minimum wage protections, limits on their work hours, and access to benefits:

“The heavy and unequal responsibility of care work perpetuates gender and economic inequalities. It undermines the health and well-being of predominantly female care workers and limits their economic prosperity by fueling gender gaps in employment and wages. It also leaves women and girls time-poor, unable to meet their basic needs, or to participate in social and political activities.”

The report further argues that the amount generated by a wealth tax of 0.5 percent on the richest 1 percent over the next decade would equal the investment needed to create a hundred and seventeen million jobs in sectors such as education, health, and caregiving for children and the elderly. Paul O’Brien, vice president of policy and advocacy at Oxfam America said:

“Women and girls, who spend billions of hours cooking, cleaning, and caring for children and the elderly, are the backbone of our global economy yet benefit the least from it. It’s no accident that while most billionaires are men, women handle the care work and dominate the least secure and lowest-paid jobs. Women and girls are subsidizing our sexist economies, enabling rich, white, male billionaires to accumulate vast fortunes at the expense of the poorest.”

Real-life Solutions to a Man-made Problem

The time has come to re-examine economic priorities and for governments to invest in building a human economy that is feminist and works for all citizens, including the poorest women and marginalized groups. Governments and corporations must take steps to prioritize the well-being of all citizens over unsustainable growth and profit, to avoid a world that caters only to a privileged few and consigns millions of people to poverty. Governments around the world can, and must, build a human economy that benefits the 99%, not just the 1%.

This world would be one where everyone has secure jobs paying decent wages, where nobody lives in fear of the cost of falling sick, and where every child has the chance to fulfill their potential. In this world, our economy would thrive within the limits of our planet, handing a better world to every new generation. Both the dramatic level of economic inequality and the looming care crisis can be tackled, but it will require concerted efforts and bold policy decisions to mend the damage done and to build economic systems that care for all citizens. Building national care systems with the full participation of civil society, and in particular women’s rights groups is a fundamental step in this direction.

Extreme wealth is a sign of a failing economic system, and governments must take steps to radically reduce the gap between the rich and the rest of society and prioritize the wellbeing of all citizens over unsustainable growth and profit, to avoid a world that caters only to a privileged few and consigns millions of people to poverty. Governments must take bold and decisive steps by taxing wealth, and high incomes, and cracking down on loopholes and inadequate global tax rules that allow rich corporations and individuals to escape their tax responsibilities.

As part of their national care systems, governments must ensure legal, economic, and labor market policies are in place to protect the rights of all carers and paid care workers, and monitor their implementation. Governments must facilitate the participation of unpaid carers and care workers in policy-making fora and processes at all levels and invest resources into collecting comprehensive data that can better inform policy making and evaluate the impact of policies on carers.