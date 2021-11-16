The Recent War Waged on Ethiopia is a War of Deceptions: PM Abiy Ahmed

The Prime Minister said that similar tactics of 1991 through misinformation and disinformation are being repeated now .

. “our aim is” to demonstrate for enemies near and far that Ethiopia will not be dismantled and defeated, and also to bring about peace to the rest of Ethiopians.

The West led by the U.S. has employed big media companies notably BBC to shape public perception with a view to justifying their unwarranted attempts of meddling in Ethiopia’s domestic affairs .

. The world already knows the conspiracy of the West to destroy historical countries, and it also gets how the U.S. and its allies weakened Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, and other ancient countries.

Reporter Ethiopia By Brook Abdu

The current war in Ethiopia is a war of deceptions and talks are more challenging than the bullets, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) said on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Addis Wog, his office’s dialogue platform that discusses current affairs and policy matters.

Appearing mid-meeting after Bikila Huriso (Ph.D.) Minister at the PMO’s Democracy Building Coordination Center, and Endeshaw Tassew (Deputy Director of the National Intelligence and Security Services), made presentations on the “Campaign of National Survival” and the “State of Emergency” respectively at a conference entitled “The Call for Existence and Effort to Save the Country“, the Prime Minister said that similar tactics of 1991 through misinformation and disinformation are being used once again.

“At that time they said there was fighting within 100 and 200 kilometers from Addis Ababa even though that was not true now they are repeating the same war of propaganda once again. If the reason for Col. Mengistu Hailemariam’s exile from the country investigated, this could even have been the main reason,” Abiy told the gathering. The Prime Minister added that the same kind of tactics is still being used.

“If we can’t make history, at least let’s learn from 1991,” Abiy said.

Reminding that Ethiopians don’t have any other country to live in, he underscored that citizens should protect their country. Hence, he rebuked people who share battle information with the “enemy” which he said, has become a challenge.

On the other hand, he said people should be careful of the “enemy propaganda” and they should not spread it knowingly or unknowingly.

Abiy also said “our aim is” to demonstrate for enemies near and far that Ethiopia will not be dismantled and defeated, and also to bring about peace and rest to Ethiopians.

“This chapter we find ourselves in is a process of nation-building aimed at founding Ethiopia on a stone base,” he asserted.

Bikila for his part indicated that the current crisis in the country is caused by foreign and local forces in concert. These forces, according to him, want to make Ethiopia a lame and weak country. He said they had been working on this project for years. The TPLF, after they were removed from the central power, worked relentlessly to dismantle Ethiopia and Ethiopian identity.

However, in a manner comparable to the battle of Adwa 127 years ago, Ethiopians have demonstrated that Ethiopia won’t be dismantled.

Endeshaw also said that people should refrain from disseminating misleading battle information. He also recommended people inform the security when they observe unusual activities in their vicinities and work in unison as a dispersed force is prone to defeats by a small group.

He also added that the TPLF works in command posts to loot in areas it controls and this should be told to the international community.

West deploys BBC to regime change plan: Expert

Meanwhile, according to the Ethiopian Herald, the West led by the U.S. has employed big media companies notably BBC to shape public perception with a view to justifying their unwarranted attempts of meddling in Ethiopia’s domestic affairs among the global community, an expert in the field said.

It was to be recalled that BBC used the headline “Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict U.S. troops are ‘ready to respond’ ” for its recent interview conducted with General William Zana, Commander of the Camp Lemonier in Djibouti. The media then changed the headline to ‘Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: the U.S. fears regional impact.’

Journalism and Communication Lecturer at Hawassa University Belew Anley told The Ethiopian Herald that big news media companies including BBC have waged coordinated propaganda campaigns foreshadowing the U.S. and its Western allies are planning to take action against Ethiopia. The corporate media have been striving to shape public perceptions in order to make the latter’s action acceptable by the global community.

The expert further noted that some Western interest groups deploy the media including BBC as a weapon of regime change against independent-minded states by disseminating fake news thereby creating confusion and disability. “These special groups are well aware of Ethiopians’ patriotism and their aggression will incur them a heavy price and I do not think they will repeat what they have done in other countries in Ethiopia.”

Most people in the world understand the conspiracy of the West to destroy countries, Belew stated, adding that the world knows how the U.S. and its allies weakened Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, and other countries.

Regarding BBC’s interview with General Zana, Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said that his country appreciates its strategic partnership with the United States and for sure this partnership is not oriented against any country whatsoever.

As to him, General Zana gave an interview to the BBC explaining how the American forces in Djibouti were carrying out a mission of fighting terrorism and the protection of their nationals in the unlikely event of an evacuation. “Whatever opinion expressed by the chairman of the Port and free zone authority is a personal opinion which does not reflect the position of the government of Djibouti. It is up to the Ethiopian government and people to resolve their internal affairs.”

Some expressed concern about Djibouti’s territory being used for hostile intervention in the neighboring countries. That is not going to happen for the Djiboutian Government is attached to its relations with its neighbors, the FM added.

Youssouf reiterated that the government of Djibouti has always avoided interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, in particular in those of the neighboring and brotherly countries. The Djibouti government remains committed to good neighborhood relations and follows with particular attention the overall situation unfolding in the sisterly country of Ethiopia.