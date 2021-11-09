The Eagle Turned Little Chicken “The sky is falling on Ethiopia”: US’ Comical Drama

Al Mariam’s Commentaries

For over two weeks, the U.S. has been telling the world, “The sky is falling! The sky is falling on Ethiopia!”

Quite literally, the U.S. has been preaching doom and gloom to its citizens visiting, working, or living in Ethiopia, “EMERGENCY! Evacuate Ethiopia! If you need money for plane fare, call the U.S. Embassy.”

The U.S. has been emailing U.S. citizens in Ethiopia at least a dozen times over the past few days, “Get out of Ethiopia, NOW!”

The U.S. has even announced the formation of an evacuation task force for Ethiopia. The U.S. has gone into overdrive spreading panic, fear, and alarm over the purely imaginary takeover of the capital by the terrorist group Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Using every means available, the U.S. has been telling Ethiopians, “Abandon all hope! Run for your lives! The TPLF is coming! The TPLF is coming!”

The U.S. Embassy in Addis has tried to create mass hysteria and exodus of all expatriates, diplomats, and staff of international organizations out of Ethiopia by issuing frantic and ridiculous travel advisories depicting Ethiopia’s capital as the New Dodge City.

The U.S. even issued the highest

“Level 4 Travel Advisory”: “Do not travel to Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, communications disruptions, crime, and the potential for terrorism and kidnapping in border areas.”

The crescendo of responses by Ethiopians on social media and in Ethiopia to the frantic evacuation call by the U.S. government has been unambiguous:

“Leave us alone. Hands off Ethiopia! Pack up and leave. Godspeed! Don’t let the door hit you in the back. Hit the road Uncle Sam and don’t you come back no more. Just beat it, don’t you ever come around here. Yankee, go home.”

Reuters reported, “Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa on Sunday in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.” The fact of the matter is that nobody is leaving Ethiopia. There are no overbooked flights. There are no lines at the airport. Just ordinary, ho-hum days at the hub of the New Spirit of Africa, a/k/a Ethiopian Airlines, at Bole International Airport.

As of November 6, 2021, US Embassy says, “Seats on commercial flights are available.” Addis Ababa is not Kabul, Afghanistan when people trying to get out were dropping like flies from US military planes. It is not even clear U.S. personnel are leaving. If they were, the U.S government would have made a global spectacle out of it.

Watching comic drama… “How the mighty have fallen!”

The U.S. government has tried every trick in the book to create the impression the Ethiopian government is about to fall, and the terrorist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is about to take over.

The tactics are too many to count:

Create a media narrative the government of PM Abiy is defeated, on its last legs, and doomed to collapse;

Show the U.S. has an alternative government ready to take over upon collapse of PM Abiy’s government;

Get Western media press-titutes to kick up a lot of fake news and disinformation dust to create confusion in Ethiopia and globally;

Trigger a mass exodus of foreigners out of Ethiopia by creating fear, alarm, and anxiety; Hoodwink the UN Security Council into taking rash action and deploying peacekeepers

Use AGOA as economic leverage;

Coordinate with other governments to pressure Ethiopia;

Intimidate the Ethiopian government by threats of sanctions, isolation, etc.

Pressure countries like Turkey not to sell weapons to Ethiopia;

Bribe top Ethiopian officials to defect to show the government is being abandoned;

Deny visa to Ethiopians and

Block World Bank loans.

The latest in this pathetic drama is a joint statement issued by the U.S. and ONLY seven countries in the world that support its position on Ethiopia.

There are 195 countries in the world. The U.S. was able to pressure only seven to join it in its conspiracy against Ethiopia.

On November 6, 2021, the U.S. State Department issued a Joint Statement endorsed by “Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States” demanding “all parties to immediately cease hostilities” and “enter into negotiations without preconditions on a durable ceasefire.”

Seriously?

Iceland, population of 344,226, is that even a country? Sounds like an ice cream factory.

Luxembourg, population 625,978? Sounds like a fashion line for wristwatches.

Where the hell is New Zealand, population 4,874,979?

There are 27 million sheep in New Zealand.

The way they follow the U.S., it is more accurate to say there are 4,874,979 sheep!

But no African countries signed up. No Asian countries. No Latin American countries. No Middle Eastern countries.

ONLY LILY-WHITE COUNTRIES!

Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, has been tooting his horn commanding Ethiopia to negotiate with the TPLF or else.

Feltman visited Ethiopia on November 4-5 singing his same old song: “Ethiopia must negotiate with the TPLF. There is no military solution. Unfettered humanitarian access.”

Feltman is to a peacemaker in the horn as a hyena is to a gathering of antelopes.

In 2012, Feltman serving as a high U.N. 0ffcial said:

US interference is quite acceptable, but Iranian interference is utterly unacceptable. This might be adequate behavior for the diplomat of a country, but it is hardly the temperament for a senior UN official. It raises doubts about Feltman’s ability to be even-handed in his deliberations as a steward of the world’s political dilemmas.

With the crocodilian sincerity, Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa said, “We oppose any TPLF move to Addis or any TPLF move to besiege Addis.” He also said the U.S. can effectively order the TPLF not to enter the capital.

The U.S. has tried to pressure countries in the world to follow in its footsteps.

The U.S. even pressured Israel to “issue a rare warning” directing its personnel to evacuate Ethiopia.

In Africa, the U.S. prepared a letter for Uhuru “Pandora Papers Corruption” Kenyatta to send to PM Abiy pleading for negotiations with the TPLF.

Then, the U.S. set up a bogus African Union press release stating AU is removing its staff out of Ethiopia.

On October 4, 2021, Kenyatta congratulating PM Abiy Ahmed on his inauguration said, “I stand here to offer you our support as you continue with your endeavors to rebuild Ethiopia…”

In his letter to PM Abiy dated November 3, 2021, Kenyatta literally issued a command to PM Abiy, “The fighting must stop.”

He delivers the letter written for him to PM Abiy as the TPLF attacks to dismantle Ethiopia.

The trial and tribulations of being an African beggar or is it a prostitute turning $2 tricks?

The U.S. has convened the U.N. Security Council 10 times to sanction Ethiopia. They have asked for another one in the coming week to ask for a peacekeeper to be deployed in Ethiopia.

The U.S. has been orchestrating the echo chamber of frogs, or as I prefer to call them “Western press-titutes” (as the world’s second-oldest profession), including CNN, Bloomberg, BBC, The Economist, The New York Times, USA Today, AP and the rest to wage a relentless campaign of fear and smear on Ethiopia.

CNN wrote, “Tigrayan rebels and troops allied against Ethiopia’s central government are rapidly advancing on Addis Ababa.”

BBC wrote, “Tigray’s rebel forces currently have the upper hand in the war.” More like their hands are cut off and only their lying tongues wags.

The Economist wrote, “It would be foolish to discount the possibility of fighting on the streets of Addis Ababa”.

In total desperation, the U.S. last week organized and debuted the equivalent of the 1980s Nicaraguan Contras.

The “Ethiopian contras”, composed of Uber drivers and parking lot attendants declared, “We must organize ourselves and totally dismantle this (Ethiopian) government either by force or by negotiation…”

Imagine if Al Qaeda, Al Shabab, ISIS, Boko Haram, and the rest came together in Addis Ababa and declared they are creating a united front to “dismantle” the U.S. government!

If indeed the TPLF has laid siege around the capital and is ready to take over, why should the U.S. be concerned?

After all, the U.S. put them up to it!

Looking darkly at Ethiopia through Chicken Little’s eyes

The best way to understand what the U.S. is doing to create global alarm about Ethiopia is through the story of Chicken Little.

One day Chicken Little was scratching around the yard when something fell on her head.

“Oh,” screeched Chicken Little, “The sky is falling. I must go tell the king.”

Chicken Little ran and ran until she met Henny Penny. “Why are you running so fast, Chicken Little?” asked Henny Penny. “Ah, Henny Penny,” said Chicken Little, “The sky is falling, and I must go and tell the king.”

Little and Henny Penny told the same story to Ducky Daddles, Goosey Loosey, Turkey Lurkey, and Foxy Loxy along the way to the king’s house.

“I know a shortcut to the palace,” said Foxy Woxy. “Come and follow me.”

But the wicked Foxy Woxy led them right up to the entrance of his foxhole where he planned to dine on the fine feathered friends.

Just as they were to enter the hole, they heard the king’s hunting dogs growling and howling.

Foxy Woxy ran across the meadows and through the forests with the hounds on his tail. He ran until he was far, far away and never returned.

Chicken Little Biden administration is in complete panic mode and ramping up to the max its propaganda/psychological war on Ethiopia by the day.

They are in panic mode because the TPLF is getting hammered and will soon be dumped on the trash heap of history.

Since the TPLF cannot win the war on the ground, the U.S. foolishly believes it can win it in cyberspace and on social media for them.

So, Chicken Little Biden told Henny Penny Boris Johnson, “The sky is falling on Ethiopia. We must tell the world.” Johnson said, “By Jove! We have to do something!”

Then, Chicken Little and Henny Penny told the same story to Ducky Daddles Australian Scott Morrison. He said, “What we gonna do mates?”

They all clucked in panic and went to Goosey Loosey Justin Trudeau. “Oh, my. Oh, my” shrieked Trudeau. “Eh!? What we gonna do?”

They ran over to Goosey Loosey Angela Merkel. Startled she asked, “Was is das?”

They gathered up once more and ran over Turkey Lurkey Emmanuel Macron. He said, “Mais oui! C’est la vie!”

Eventually, they reached Foxy Loxy Dutch Mark Rutte. He said, “Wat dan ook!” (Whatever!)

Just as the cackle of chickens was clucking, they heard the Black Lion King roar! Hundreds of thousands of Black Lions.

Upon hearing the Black Lion roar, the chicken ran across the meadows and through the forests with the Black Lion in pursuit.

The chickens ran and ran and never returned.

Chicken Little & Co. with their propaganda/psyops machines in overdrive

Cluck! Cluck! Chicken Little & Co. are waging a desperate psychological war.

Cluck! Cluck! It is a war of psychological attrition in which Chicken Little & Co. is trying to wear down public confidence in PM Abiy and his popularly elected government by spreading lies, fake news, disinformation, gossip, and rumor.

Cluck! Cluck! It is a psychological war aimed at manipulating minds, crushing hearts, fraying nerves, and breaking down the spirit of the Ethiopian people and true friends of Ethiopia.

Cluck! Cluck! It is a psychological war designed to create uncertainty in the outcome of the inevitable victory of good over the evil terrorist TPLF.

Cluck! Cluck! Chicken Little & Co. wants to convince the Ethiopian people they are defeated and must submit to TPLF rule and eternal bondage.

Cluck! Cluck! s in Ethiopia want to paint a picture of strife, conflict, and the war on the first anniversary of PM Abiy’s administration.

Cluck! Cluck! Chicken Little & Co wants to convince the Ethiopian people the only way they can have peace is if they submit to the TPLF rule.

Chicken Little & Co. can cluck doom and gloom until the cows come home.

Their Infowars, campaign of spreading fake news, disinformation, and misinformation means nothing when the Black Lion roars.

Their campaign of fear and smear, dissemination of despair and pessimism and their mournful songs of “The sky is falling on Ethiopia” will turn to dust under the towering might of 115 million people fighting as one, fighting as one under the power of the Almighty.

The battle/war now is with 115 million people, not a government, not a prime minister!

Fight the power of Chicken Little & Co. with the TRUTH

There is a sure surefire way of fighting and winning against the Infowars and psychological warfare of the Chicken Littles.

Chicken Little & Co. believes that if a lie is told a hundred times, it will become truth.

There is one and only one weapon the Chicken Littles fear the most: TRUTH.

The lie is always crushed by truth.

The only way to fight the Infowars of fake news, disinformation, and conspiracy theories is by simply exposing the lies of the Chicken Littles and telling the truth.

Let’s teach and preach the Truth on social media.

Let’s educate our people with facts and train them to be critical consumers of news and information.

South African freedom fighter Steven Biko said, “The most potent weapon of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.”

South African freedom fighter and president Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

We must use social media to teach and empower our people.

The Chicken Littles thrive by spreading negative messages and news. Let’s fight them by spreading positive messages of our own.

Someone once said, “In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact.”

When we are on Facebook, Twitter, and the rest for 10 minutes or one hour, let’s make a positive impact on those who read us.

Let’s not waste so much negative energy feeding the trolls.

The Chicken Littles feed on our anger, sorrow, fear, and anxiety.

Let’s fight them by developing emotional intelligence, which is the ability to identify and manage our own emotions and the emotions of those around us.

Let us develop heightened awareness that we are constant targets of emotional manipulation. Let’s not be gullible and suckers.

The old African saying remains true, “The dogs will bark, but the camels will walk.”

In Ethiopia, the camel will keep on walking UNDER THE WATCHFUL GAZE OF THE BLACK LION!

For 110 million Ethiopians, the sky is not falling.

For 110 million Ethiopians, the sky is not the limit.

The war now is on the Ethiopian people! It is ADWA II!

Hail Ethiopia, the world’s New Superpower locked horns with the U.S. in the Horn of Africa!