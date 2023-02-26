The continent of Africa is beautiful and endowed with an abundance of natural resources, raw materials, precious metals, and fertile land. According to the most recent United Nations estimates as of 2023, the entire African continent has a population of more than 1.43 billion people. With consistent growth and improvement, the African economy is expected to reach a GDP of $29 trillion by 2050, playing a significant role in the global economy. The World Bank anticipates that most African countries will achieve “middle income” status, with a GDP per capita of at least $1,000, within the next decade. Despite some challenges, African countries include some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. According to a new African Development Bank report, Africa will outperform the rest of the world in economic growth over the next two years, with real GDP averaging around 4% in 2023 and 2024. This is higher than the projected global averages of 2.7% and 3.2%, according to Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook report for the region.

The African economy is expected to reach $11.34 trillion in GDP by 2027, fueled by agriculture, trade, and natural resources. With 20 million new job seekers in Sub-Saharan Africa alone each year, the region has an eager and expanding workforce. Africans are also catching up with the rest of the world in terms of technology: every day, more than 90,000 residents of Sub-Saharan Africa connect to the internet for the first time. Africa may be the least developed of the major continents—even its richest countries lag far behind the world’s wealthiest—but its potential is substantial and undeniable. Africa’s pre-Covid-19 top five performing economies are projected to grow by more than 5.5% on average in 2023-2024 and to reclaim their position among the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies. These countries are Rwanda (7.9%), Côte d’Ivoire (7.1%), Benin (6.4%), Ethiopia (6.0%), and Tanzania (5.6%).

Africa’s growth fundamentals are also improving. Investments and net exports are gradually supplanting private consumption. Investment expenditure accounted for a greater share of GDP growth in 2022 than private consumption. Net exports also played a significant role, particularly among commodity exporters. Long-term growth is primarily driven by the accumulation of physical capital, but human capital plays an important complementary role. Despite the continent’s abundant natural resources, Africa and its people have been exploited for decades. Several African countries are among the poorest in the world, with a large proportion of the population living below the poverty line. Another reason is that the continent’s economic growth has been inequitable, with only about one-third of African countries experiencing inclusive growth. Income inequality will impede the distribution of wealth among Africans. Most African countries are still struggling to eradicate extreme poverty. The continent’s goal is to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030. So far, it has remained on the wrong track, with the rate projected to fall to only 24.7% in 2030, falling far short of the 3% Sustainable Development Goal target.

The Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, is the most commonly used and best metric for quantifying this value. GDP is defined as the total value of all services and goods produced in a country’s economy over a specific time period, typically a year. This metric reflects a country’s productivity. The disadvantage of using GDP is that it does not account for differences in the cost of living between countries, as well as different inflation rates, and thus does not always provide a complete picture.

This is where GDP per capita at purchasing power parity (PPP) comes in, providing a more accurate picture of how well-off a country’s citizens are. It is calculated by dividing a country’s total GDP by its population, yielding an average GDP per individual. GDP (PPP) accounts for the fact that the same amount of money can purchase a different number of goods in each country. Using PPP helps to reduce exchange rate differences, resulting in more accurate results. With this in mind, I’ve compiled a list of Africa’s wealthiest countries based on GDP and GDP per capita to provide a better picture of the continent’s economic situation.