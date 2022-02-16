The Top 10 Reasons To Visit Ethiopia

As the only African country that has never been colonized, and still fighting off the remnant of colonialism (Neocolonialism, Neoimperialism, or Neolibralizem), Ethiopia remains true to itself and has managed to keep its colorful cultural identity. This is apparent through its historic fortresses, indigenous villages, and deep-seated traditions and customs that permeate the country. One visit to Ethiopia, and you’ll see what makes this country incredibly unique compared to the rest of the world.

Besides exploring Ethiopia’s rich history, you’ll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in nature. With rugged mountains, shimmering lakes, and even volcanic craters, there are plenty of things to do in Ethiopia in terms of natural beauty. Between the breathtaking landscapes and ancient cultural heritage, Ethiopia is guaranteed to be one of your most memorable trips.

Harar gate old city night light sreet Ethiopia courtesy of adventures in ethiopia

10. Harar Jegol Wall

Regarded to as the fourth holiest city in Islam, the old city of Harar is home to an incredible 99 mosques and shrines, representing the 99 names of Allah known to man. It is believed that Sheikh Abadir Umar ar-Rida, the Arab Muslim cleric patron of the city of Harar, is responsible for the Islamic demographic of this ancient city. Dating back to the previous millennium, the beautiful city of Harar is one of the oldest cities in Ethiopia. Located on the border of the far eastern Somali region, this UNESCO World Heritage Site has a spiritual aura that will take you back to medieval times, having a very different feel to the rest of Ethiopia.

It all started in 1216, when the Sheikh traveled to Harar from the Arabian Peninsula, married a Harari woman, and constructed the city’s Jamia mosque. Known for its famous array of markets, the famous Hyena Men, ancient paintings, and artifacts spanning all cultures, it’s easy to get lost in the never-ending maze of the winding streets of Harar.

Believed to be built somewhere between the 13th and 16th century, this thick, 5 metre high and 3.5km long wall was built as a fortress surrounding the ancient city. This fascinating wall once had five gates: Shoa Gate, Buda Gate, Sanga Gate, Erer Gate and Fallana Gate, each providing five pathways into five different quarters of the city. Still intact, the Jugol wall has become an icon of the city. Read more on Brilliant Ethiopia.

lake tana courtesy of worqamba

9. Lake Tana

As the primary source of the infamous Blue Nile River, Lake Tana is one of the most diverse ecosystems in Africa. It also happens to be the largest lake in Ethiopia, covering 50 miles of the north-western Ethiopian highlands. The area around Lake Tana has a rich history that stretches back over many centuries, through ancient empires and dynasties. History, legends, and beliefs passed down over the years form an important part of the Ethiopian identity and continue to shape the culture today.

Rivaling the attraction of the Blue Nile Falls is Lake Tana, of Ethiopia’s largest body of water and the third in size in Africa next to lake Victoria and Tanganyika. There are more than 30 islands in Lake Tana. Some twenty of these islands shelter churches and monasteries of significant historical and cultural interest dating back to the 14th and 17th centuries. They are decorated with beautiful paintings and are the repository of innumerable treasures.

Breathtaking Waterfalls Tis Abbay of Ethiopia

Lake Tana is located in a depression of the northwest plateau, 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) above sea level. It forms the main reservoir for the Blue Nile (Abbay) River, which drains its southern extremity near Bahir Dar. The lake’s surface covers 1,418 square miles (3,673 square km), with surrounding drainage of 4,500 square miles (11,650 square km); its maximum depth is 45 feet (14 meters).

Lake Tana has been the political and spiritual center of the Ethiopian Christian faith for many centuries. References to the Blue Nile can be found in the Old Testament of the Bible as the River Gihon, which “flows around the whole land of Cush” (as Ethiopia was known to the Hebrews). A boat trip is the best way to explore the lake, and you’ll find many companies and locals offering day trips to visitors. As you cruise through the water, you’ll be greeted by an abundance of fish, birds, and even mammals, like hippos and softshell turtles. There are also several monasteries and churches to visit that are situated along the coastline. Learn more about Lake Tana at WorqeAmba Tour

Erta Ale’s interior lava lake is one of only eight in the world.

8. The Danakil Depression

It’s been called one of the most alien places on earth — a “gateway to hell”. The sulfurous hot springs, acid pools, steaming fissures, and salt mountains of the Danakil Depression resemble scenes from a science fiction movie. But the area is very real — and it’s one of Ethiopia’s top attractions. One of the hottest places on earth (by average daily temperature) as well as one of the lowest (over 400 feet below sea level), the Danakil Depression entices three main types of people to the area: salt miners, scientists, and travelers.

Travelers are lured to the Danakil Depression for an altogether different reason. It’s a sweltering, foul-smelling, punitive place, which is exactly why people cross continents to see it. Despite its intensity, those who make the trek give it stellar reviews. The sulfur springs of Dallol are a particular draw, with its stupefying shades of neon green and yellow that hiss forth from the rocky terrain. Ethiopia’s most active volcano, Erta Ale (which means “Smoking Mountain” in the local Afar language) is another, with its cartoon-like molten center, one of only eight lava lakes in the world.

The Danakil Depression is one of the most incredible natural wonders in the world.

Danakil is part of the Afar Triangle, a geological depression in the remote northeastern part of Ethiopia, where three tectonic plates are slowly diverging. The area is large — 124 miles by 31 miles — and was once part of the Red Sea. Over time, volcanic eruptions spewed enough lava to eventually seal off an inland sea which evaporated in the arid climate. The Afar Depression spans Djibouti, Eritrea, and the Afar region of Ethiopia. The Northern part of this depression is the Danakil Depression, which sits more than 100m below sea level and contains some of the world’s most extraterrestrial landscapes.

Beyond its fascinating geology, the Danakil holds the keys to some of biology’s most profound questions. In 1974, researchers found the remains of ‘Lucy’ in the Danakil Depression, an early ancestor of modern humans dating back 3.2 million years (now on display at the National Museum in Addis Ababa). The acidic springs of the Dallol Crater have attracted scientists in the search for extremophile microbes as they seek to understand the origins of life on Earth, as well as the possibilities for early-stage life on Mars.

The Danakil truly is one of the most unique geological areas on earth. courtesy of worqambatour

The whole Afar Depression is a plate tectonic triple junction where the spreading submarine ridges that formed the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden emerge on land and meet the East African Rift. The Afar Depression is one of two places on Earth where a mid-ocean ridge can be studied on land, the other being Iceland. At present, the Afar is slowly being pulled apart at a rate of 1-2cm per year. The floor of the Afar Depression is composed mostly of basaltic lava. The Afar Depression and Triple Junction also mark the location of a mantle plume, a great uprising of the earth’s mantle that melts to yield basalt. This place, which used to be part of the Red Sea, has kilometers of salt deposits. In some places, the salt deposits are about 5km (3 mi) thick.

Below many salt lakes are substantial sources of volcanic heat which cause hot water to rise through layers of salt and deposit anhydrides. Minerals also get dissolved and are deposited near the springs, and form shapes very much reminiscent (but smaller than) hornitos on basaltic lava flows. Sulfur, other minerals, and possibly Thermopylae bacteria cause spectacular colors. As they have done for centuries, miners travel hours — often by camel caravans — to extract salt slabs from the flat pans around Lake Afar. Salt is the region’s “white gold” and was a form of currency in Ethiopia until the 20th century.

The Bale Mountains National Park wolves courtesy of bale mountains

7. The Bale Mountains

Rising over 4,000 meters, the Afro-Alpine plateau of the Bale Mountains is the highest mountainous area in southern Ethiopia. In contrast to other parts of Ethiopia, very little was written about the Bale Mountains prior to the 1950s. The Bale Mountains are standing on land in the air – birds of prey soar high above while the endemic Ethiopian wolf hunts for rodents down below. This is the Sanetti plateau: the largest continuous area of its altitude on the entire continent of Africa. Sitting proudly above the clouds, this plateau is the best place in the world to see Africa’s rarest canid: the Ethiopian wolf.

Bale Mountains National Park is located in the Oromia region southeast of Ethiopia. The Bale Mountains are the second-highest mountain range in Ethiopia within a protected area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers. With so much diversity in geography and wildlife, it’s no wonder why it has been named to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. This undulating landscape ranges from glacial lakes and swamps to volcanic ridges and peaks, inhabited by endemic species like the gelada baboon, the Walia ibex, and the endangered Ethiopian wolf.

Bale Mountains National Park courtesy of balemountains

A total of 40 rivers rise inside the Bale Mountains National Park, contributing to five major rivers: the Web, Wabe Shebele, Welmel, Dumal, and Canale. Additionally, the Bale Mountains are the source of many springs in the lowlands, which are of paramount importance as they are the only source of water year-round. Furthermore, two rivers emanating from Bale, the Wabe Shebele and Yadot, (the tributary of the Ganale) have hydroelectric schemes. The dam on the Yadot River supplies electricity to Delo-Mena, while the dam on the Wabe Shebele provides electricity to the Bale area. learn more about this at bale mountains

The north side of the park is home to the Sanetti Plateau – a high-altitude region of glacial lakes surrounded by high volcanic ridges. Habitats of the Bale Mountains National Park range from grassland areas around 3,000 meters in elevation to Mount Tullu Demtu, the second-highest point in Ethiopia at 4,377 meters above sea level. Surrounded by East African pencil juniper (Juniperus procera) trees, waist-high wildflowers and grasses grow in the Northern Grasslands and Woodlands. Tree heath is native to the Ethiopian montane moorlands ecoregion in the park. The Afro-alpine moorlands of the Sanetti Plateau( an Oromifa Phrase meaning place of strong winds) is the largest continuous area of its altitude on the entire continent of Africa. Carpeted in lichen-covered rocks, and punctuated by Giant lobelia that grows to heights of up to 12 meters. learn more at Worqamba trvel and Tour

In the south of the park, you’ll find the Harenna Forest, a thick, jungle-Esque region home to colobus monkeys, wild horses, forest hogs, warthogs, and even lions and leopards. The Harenna escarpment drops rapidly from 4,000m to 2,000m over a distance of just 8km into the serene and unexplored Harenna forest. The escarpment contains a patch of tree heath (Erica sp.) – a shrub common to the western world that grows to staggering proportions in the Bale Mountains. The Harenna forest is the second largest forest in Ethiopia and the largest cloud forest in the country, containing stocks of Ethiopia’s famous wild forest coffee.

6. Gondar Fasil Ghebbi

Once the epicenter of Ethiopian politics and power, the crumbled ruins of the Royal Enclosure – also known as ‘Fasil Ghebbi’ – are all that remain of a bygone era. Ancient home of kings and queens, these crumbling castle walls have seen the rise and fall of Ethiopia’s elite. The spectacular Fasil Ghebbi is a unique architectural masterpiece that mixes both European and Nubian styles. Surrounded by a 900-meter wall, the Royal Enclosure houses a series of churches, palaces, and monasteries, each with its own architectural style. Many of the early buildings have strong Hindu and Arabic influences, with subsequent occupiers adding their own touches on the pre-existing buildings. Portuguese, Moorish, and Aksumite influences are seen in the later additions.

Also known as the Royal Enclosure, Fasil Ghebbi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, nestled in the foothills of the Simien Mountains in north¬western Ethiopia. Gondar became the capital during the reign of Emperor Fasilidas (1632-1667). He established a tradition that was followed by most of his successors, whose buildings greatly enhanced the city’s grandeur, who built the first of a number of castle-like palaces to be found here. From kings and churches to emperors and castles: another not-to-be-missed stop on Ethiopia’s Historic Route is what has been called the ‘Camelot of Africa’. Gondar is a Royal and ancient historical city of Ethiopia. It is the home of many Emperors and Princess who lead the country from the 12th century to the last decade of the 20th century.It is the home of the highest mountain in Ethiopia, Ras Dashen, and the Simien Mountains National Park.

located in the Kaha River valley south of Gondar, is a well-preserved ‘bathing palace’ variously attributed to Fasilidas or Iyasu I. Kuskuam Maryam Church stands in a rectangular, neatly walled depression, which is filled with water once a year for the Timket, or Epiphany, celebrations, and, though popularly referred to as a ‘bathing palace’, was probably constructed for such celebrations. Near the Royal, Enclosure is a small church with some of the finest examples of the art of the Orthodox Church. Nearly every inch of the church’s interior has been beautifully painted. 80 cherubic angels look down from the ceiling while saints and demons line its walls. Built by King Iyasu in the late 17th century, Debre Birhan Selassie (meaning Light of the Trinity) was miraculously spared in the Mahdist War of the 1880s when, according to legend, a swarm of bees held off the invading soldiers.

From the outside, the modest stone facade of the Debre Berhan Selassie church and monastery may not look like much. But once you step inside, you’ll be surrounded by colorful and elaborate frescoes on all sides. Much of the artwork is painted in the second Gondarine style and uses rich reds, vibrant yellows, and warm gold colors. While you’re sitting in the pews, look at the ceiling; you’ll see dozens of cherubic angels looking back down at you.

A rough road leads to Kuskuam, a few kilometers out of town. It was the residence of Empress Mentewab. Not as well preserved as the Royal Enclosure it still makes a worthwhile visit. Visitors to the church here can, on request, see many fine old Gondarinc manu¬scripts, and enter a crypt containing the skeletal remains of the famous eighteenth-century Empress Mentewab, her son Emperor lyasu II, and grandson Emperor Iyo’as.On November 15th (16th in a leap year) the colorful Debre Kuskuam, remembering the apparition of St. Mary during her exile in Egypt, is celebrated here.

5. Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa is situated 9° north of the equator in central Ethiopia. On the mountain of Entoto, the Park area extends from the northern edge of the city, at an altitude of 2 600m and further north over the mountain crest at almost 3 100 m. From several spots, there is the splendid outlook over the sprawling city and the five high solitary mountains, in the southwest to the southeast (Menagesha, Wachecha, Furi Zukuala, and Yerer).

Entoto Natural park

Historically, Entoto Mountain was a palace and the royal court to Emperor Menelik in the 1800s. The mountain serves as the “lung of Addis Ababa” because the dense forest regulates the climate condition of the city. Later, the Ethiopian Prime Minister started Entoto Natural park of Addis Ababa as a tourist attraction.

The park is a unique natural sight in a mountain area for relaxation and pleasure. It is at the north edge of Addis Ababa at an altitude of 2600m to 3200 meters. Now, the Park is fully delivering services with many indoor and outdoor adventure and recreational activities. In other words, visitors of the park can get services from the best service providers. Moreover, the recreational adventure and tourist attraction sights are also open for visitors. In addition, the park is suitable for families or group visitors to cook by themselves and stay at a tented camp. Likewise, Entoto Park has a standard Amphitheatre and playing ground.

Entoto Natural Park is a unique place to discover the most breathtaking ancient mountain nature with streams flowing from clear springs and waterfalls. Surprises here are regular with both exciting places for relaxation and fantastic water activities. Enclosed by Junipers’ fragrance, the Capital’s view opens up here through dizzying ravines and waterfalls. Winding streams here gently curl and are then hidden mysteriously in high stone arches.



Entoto Kidane Mehret Church and Monastery are astonishingly hidden, tucked into the mountain massif rising shoulder where perception arises very soon to be careful because precipices and gullies take over immediately when you just move away from a bit of piece of this remarkable protective town.



Unity Park

The Unity Park of Ethiopia is one of the most modern and multi-faceted tourist attractions in the country. The Ethiopian Unity Park is in the compound of the National Grand Palace, which is at Arat kilo in Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian Emperor Menelik II built the National Grand Palace on 40,000 square meters of land in the 1800s during his reign. Since then, the palace has served as a residence for the leaders of Ethiopia. The unity park was founded on 20 hectares of the National Grand Palace. Moreover, the unity park of Ethiopia gives an opportunity to learn from historical events, cultural values, and natural gifts.

The Unity Park of Ethiopia has natural, cultural, historical, and heritage tourism attractions all in one place. The unique natural attractions of Unity Park are zoos with 37 mammals, nine types of animals, namely Giraffes, Zebras, Kudu, Impala, Eland, Gemsbok, Nyala, Wildebeest, and White Rhino, thirteen species of aquatic animals, and indigenous various birds in the aviary. The Black Mane Lions’ are also found only in Ethiopia. Another natural attraction of Unity Park is the traditional Garden with indigenous plants.

Historical artifacts show not only the existence of objects in a Palace but also show the level of an ancient civilization. None of the artifacts of the palace was ordinary item. But everything was made of gold, from the king’s throne to simple restaurant materials. For example, the photo frame, Jewelry, Book covers, utensils, and other sculptures were all made of gold. Among the historical artifacts, historical and religious books written by Amharic, English, and Geez languages. These books are so old and can be used for research and study worldwide. It is also used to teach history to future generations. Learn more about Unity Park at Ethiopian Tourism

National Museum of Ethiopia

Take a deep dive into Ethiopia’s history at the National Museum of Ethiopia. The museum has three different exhibits with thousands of artifacts and archeological finds on display. The most notable exhibit is the paleoanthropological section, which houses the remains of early hominids or apes.

The collection on show at the National Museum is ranked among the most important in sub-Saharan Africa. The basement of the museum is the home of the world-famous Lucy. Her 1974 discovery in the Afar region of northwestern Ethiopia changed our understanding of human origins forever. The two remarkable casts of Lucy, a fossilized hominid and easily are Ethiopia’s best-known ancient inhabitant. One lays prone, while the other stands much as she did some 3.2 million years ago, truly hitting home how small our ancient ancestors were. The real bones are preserved in the archives of the museum.

The periphery of the ground floor focuses on the pre-Aksumite, Aksumite, Solomonic, and Gonderian periods. The wide array of artifacts includes an elaborate pre-1st-century-AD bronze oil lamp showing a dog chasing an ibex, a fascinating 4th-century-BC rock-hewn chair emblazoned with mythical ibexes, and ancient Sabaean inscriptions. The middle of the room hosts a collection of lavish royal paraphernalia, including Emperor Haile Selassie’s enormous (and rather hideous) carved wooden throne.

On the 1st flooring of the museum, there’s a vivid display of Ethiopian art ranging from early (possibly 14th-century) parchment to 20th-century canvas oil paintings by leading modern artists. Afewerk Tekle’s massive African Heritage is one of the more notable pieces. Another painting depicts the meeting of Solomon and Sheba. Note the shield of the soldier next to Solomon, which is engraved with the Star of David and a Christian Cross. The artist must have forgotten that this meeting is said to have occurred long before the birth of Christianity.

4. Omo National Park

Considered to be Ethiopia’s most remote park, the Omo National Park is a pristine slice of untouched natural beauty. You’ll have the chance to explore sprawling grasslands, lush forests, and bubbling hot springs. The park is also home to several indigenous tribes, including the Mursi, Surma, Mogudge, and Dizi people.

Omo National Park is located in the South Omo Zone beyond the west bank of the Omo River. It covers approximately 40,680 ha of area. It is 870 km southwest of Addis Ababa. It is one of the remotest conservation areas with the least access and arguably holds one of the best wildlife concentrations in the country. This park was established on the basis of recommendations that resulted from two UNESCO missions in 1963 and 1965. The Omo valley is generally free of human settlements except along the Omo River.

The vegetation of the park consists of patches of dense scrub and thick riverine vegetation along with the major watercourses. Major vegetation types include open grasslands, wooded grasslands, forests, and thickets. There are also scattered rocky outcrops and hills from where several streams drain into the Omo River. Elevation, on average is around 500 m asl but the Dirga hills can reach heights of 1100 m asl. The Maji escarpment on the western border of the park rises to more than 2500 m asl. Rainfall is close to 780 mm per annum and the main wet season is from March to November. Maximum temperature records can go as high as 40 oC in December and the minimum temperature from April to June are around 20 oC.

The Omo River is one of the main ecological features of the park and has its sources in the southwestern highlands of Ethiopia. The Omo traverses at least 350 km through steep and inaccessible valleys and ravines before it reaches Lake Turkana on the Ethio-Kenyan border. After it reaches the lowlands it passes through flat semi-desert type of ecosystems. Most of the riverine vegetation along the Omo River is in its pristine form and is composed of gigantic Tamarindus indica and Ficus spp trees. Omo NP conserves 73 species of mammals and 312 species of birds. There are also at least 13 species of fish in the various watercourses found in the park. The reptile diversity is also unique at this site. The Omo River has exceptionally large Crocodiles all along its length.

However, most people visit Omo National Park for wildlife viewing. Not only will you find buffalo, elephants, zebras, and kudus, but you’ll also encounter dangerous predators like cheetahs, lions, and leopards.

3. Rift Valley lakes

The Ethiopian sector of the East African Rift system extends for more than 1000 km in a NE-SW to N-S direction from the Afar depression, at Red Sea-Gulf of Aden junction, southwards to the Turkana depression. The southern boundary may be traced at latitude ~5°N, south of the area where the rift is divided into two branches (Chamo basin to the west and Galana basin to the east) by the Amaro Mts; southwards, the rift zone widens and deformation becomes more complex being accommodated by the ~300 km-wide system of basins and ranges (referred to as Broadly Rifted Zone) that characterizes the overlapping area between the Ethiopian and Kenya Rifts. To the north, the rift corresponds to the Afar depression, a wide triangular zone of tectonic collapse in which the rift valley joins the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden oceanic basins.

The typical rift morphology is most typically developed in the Main Ethiopian Rift, a 500km-long sector that from the Afar depression (latitude 9°40’N) reaches the region of lakes Abaya and Chamo (latitude 5°30’N). In this rift sector, a ~80km-wide rift valley (Ethiopian Rift valley sensu stricto of Mohr, 1983) separates the uplifted western (Ethiopian) and eastern (Somalian) plateaus. Large tectonic scarps connect the valley floor with the plateaus of the surrounding; the plateaus rise to elevations >2000 m above sea level; north of latitude 9° the highest elevations are attained by the Ethiopian Plateau, whereas south of this latitude the Somalian plateau reaches the highest elevations.

The rift floor raises in elevation from the Turkana depression up to the main watershed between the Meki and Awash rivers immediately north of Lake Ziway, where the rift valley attains its maximum elevation at ~1700 m asl. Northwards the rift floor descends regularly into the Afar depression where, over extensive areas, it lies below sea level. Local increases in the elevation of the rift valley are generally due to volcanic edifices, as in the northern MER where several volcanoes raise from the flat rift floor.

Quite different is the morphology of the Afar depression, a triangular-shaped lowland where the elevation drops uniformly from ~1000 m in the southwest to below sea level in the north (Danakil depression) and in the east, where the shores of Lake Asal, fluctuating at around 155 m below sea level, represent the lowest subaerial point of the African continent. The depression, which hosts one of the most hostile environments on Earth (maximum temperatures can exceed 50°C during the summer wet season; Dallol, at the northern tip of Afar, has the highest average annual temperature for an inhabited location: 34°C between 1960 and 1966) is separated from the Ethiopian and Somalian plateaus by major fault escarpments.

Separation from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is defined less dramatically by the low relief of the Danakil block (also called the Danakil Alps) and the even more subdued hills of the Ali-Sabieh block. To the north, Afar narrows in the Danakil depression between the Danakil block and the Ethiopian escarpment, which connects the Afar lowland to the Gulf of Zula. The Gulf of Tadjoura separates the Ali-Sabieh and Danakil blocks, connecting Afar to the Gulf of Aden. As is the case everywhere in Afar, young volcanic centers prevent marine waters from flooding the region

The lakes of the Ethiopian Rift Valley are some of the oldest and deepest lakes in the world. They are situated between the highlands of the Ethiopian Plateau and the Somalia Plateau and continue to have an important impact on Ethiopia’s thriving economy. In Ethiopia, it finds expression in the presence of hot springs in many parts of the country, as well as volcanic cones in the Danakil Depression in the northeast. Much further south between and far below the two escarpments, lie the glittering watery jewels of Lake Awasa, Lake Shala, Lake Abijatta, Lake Langano, and Lake Ziway: Ethiopia’s Rift Valley riviera.

Lake Awasa

The peaceful Lake Awasa lies with the town of Awasa on its shore. A gentle chain of mountains and low plateaux surround the lake, opening to a wide, low bay in the south. Swampy bays are interspersed with volcanic rocks, sandy shores with bare rocky hills, and every formation of terrain imaginable can be found near Awasa. The lake – around 21 meters deep and 62 km in circumference – teems with a great variety of fish and, as elsewhere in the Rift Valley, many species of birds.

Lake Shala

A little to the south of Langano is Lake Shala. With a surface area of 409 sq. km., the lake reaches a depth of up to 250 meters and is rimmed with jagged picks and imposing rock formations that give it a rather strange and mysterious air. In the southwest corner of the lake is the mouth of a small stream that winds back into the hills under a canopy of jiant wild fig trees and acacias.

Lake Abijatta

Roughly parallel with Langano, but on the western side of the main north-south road, is lake Abijjata – justly the most famous in its birdlife of all the Rift Valley lakes. This is a shallow lake, only ten meters deep, lying in a gracefully curved basin of land set amidst low hills. Its alkaline waters attract flamingos in their thousands.

Lake Langano

The copper-colored Lake Langano is 210 km south of Addis Ababa. This bilharzia-free lake is a popular resort for swimming, aquatic sports, sunbathing, camping and bird-watching. Along with the shore cliff dwellers and acacia inhabiting birds set up a noisy chatter. The 4000m high Arsi mountain in the east of Langano provides a lovely stage behind which the morning sunrises.

Lake Ziway

Some 160 km south of Addis Ababa lies Ziway, the northernmost and largest lake in the chain which extends over 434 sq. km. Its extensive aquatic vegetation attracts a variety of water birds. Five islands dot the surface of the lake; at least three of these were sites of medieval churches

2. Simien Mountains National Park

Simien Mountains NP courtcey of Worqamba Tour & Travel

With a plethora of endemic species of birds, mammals, and plants, there’s no other place on Earth quite like Ethiopia’s Simien Mountains National Park. The protected area encompasses more than 400 sq. km of mountains in the northern part of the country, including Ras Dejen. It’s also the East African nation’s only natural World Heritage Site. Between the jagged peaks and the lush green valleys, Simien Mountains National Park is one of Ethiopia’s most beautiful attractions. At its center is Ras Dashan, the highest mountain in the country and the tenth-highest in all of Africa.

The Simien Mountains National Park is situated in the Semien (North) Gondar Zone of the Amhara Region and has been managed since 1944 even though it was formally established in 1966 and gazetted in 1969. In those times, the area was used as a royal hunting ground until wildlife conservation efforts became necessary due to the increasing pressure on land and resource use. In 1978, the Simien Mountains National Park became a UNESCO natural World Heritage Site.

Jinbar fall at Simien Mountains National park

The national park was established, primarily to protect the landscape’s unique wildlife. This includes the Walia ibex, a wild mountain goat with large, scimitar-like horns; the gelada monkey (sometimes called the “bleeding heart baboon”), the world’s last species of grass-eating primates; and the Ethiopian wolf, our planet’s rarest canid. More than 200 species of birds and 250 species of plants are also found inside the park.

The Simien mountains national park is a land of overwhelming beauty — towering waterfalls, jagged peaks, deep valleys, sudden precipices, frightening sheer cliffs, and a dramatic escarpment stretching for miles with astonishing views over the lush rugged lowlands below. The Simiens offer more than just critical habitat for rare wildlife, however. They’re also an important watershed for the region, with several year-round rivers originating inside park boundaries. These rivers are an essential source of water for communities downstream in Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt.

Gelada baboons at the Simien mountains national park Ethiopia

Today, the Simien Mountain massif is one of the major highlands of Africa and even boasts snow and ice on the highest points. The park itself has three general botanical regions — the cultivated and grazed lower slopes, the forested alpine regions ( up to 3600m), and the mountain grasslands of the higher lands. The dramatic landscape is a result of massive volcanic activity that occurred millions of years ago followed by erosion ever since. As one of Africa’s wildest and most beautiful mountain ranges, the Simien Mountains comprise several plateaus, separated by broad river valleys, along with a number of peaks that rise above 4000 meters, like Ras Dashen, which is the highest peak (and the highest point of Ethiopia) at 4533 meters.

1. Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela

The Rock-hewn Churches of Lalibela are located in the Western Ethiopian Highlands near the town of Lalibela, named after the late-12th and early-13th century King Lalibela of the Zagwe Dynasty, who commissioned the massive building project of 11 rock-hewn churches to recreate the holy city of Jerusalem in his own kingdom. The site remains in use by the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian Church to this day, and it remains an important place of pilgrimage for Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers.

Each of the 11 churches still plays an important role in the Ethiopian Orthodox religion. Not only do they still hold regular services, but they also act as pilgrimage sites for worshipers during the annual Genna festival. Occupying a roughly triangular 15-hectare site on either side of a rock-cut stream known locally as the Jordan River, the rock-hewn churches in Lalibela are found in two main clusters with the magnificent Bet Giyorgis standing in glorious isolation about 300 meters from the other churches.

The northern cluster of seven churches and chapels seems to have much greater cohesion and a sense of order. Some argue this supports the idea that it was constructed from a cogent plan, perhaps made by a powerful ruler like King Lalibela. The southern cluster, found 250 meters from the northern cluster, is made up of seven churches. Here order is less visible. Symmetry is rare. Steps and handholds have been worn wide and smooth by constant use. It feels older; the explanations for the churches and tunnels are less certain, which creates room for imagination.

Architecturally, the churches of the northern cluster are subterranean monoliths or three-quarter monoliths. The walls have been dug from the surrounding rock on three of four sides before the interiors are then ground away to amazing effect. The remaining churches have been cut into existing rock faces, fissures, and caves; a simpler form of construction that also indicates greater antiquity.

The small town of Lalibela Perched in Ethiopia’s Lasta Mountains at 2,600m (8,530ft), is home to one of the world’s most astounding sacred sites: eleven rock-hewn churches, each carved entirely out of a single block of granite with its roof at ground level. Religious ritual is central to the life of the town, with regular processions, extensive fasts, crowds of singing and dancing priests. This, combined with its extraordinary religious architecture and simplicity of life, gives the city of Lalibela a distinctively.

Yemrehanna Kristos

Yemrehanna Kristos is relatively off the beaten track. After the long, bumpy journey to the entrance of the cave by off-roading vehicle or donkey, you’ll need to hike another 30 minutes to reach the church.

Built-in the 11th-century, the Yemrehanna Kristos Church is one of Ethiopia’s best-preserved Axumite churches. It was built (not carved) inside a basalt lava cave, which makes it unique compared to other churches in the area. However, the most unusual things to see are the piles of mummified bodies that lay in the dark corners behind the church.