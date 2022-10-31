The US and The West Military Pact With TPLF To Save Them From Ethiopia And Eritrea i.e The Horn.

TFI Global by Piyush Gupta

Puppet organisations became the talk of the town when US started to use these organisations as proxies for various purposes. But now after the failure of its proxy in Ethiopia, USA has itself overtly come out in the Horn of Africa region in order to maintain its hegemony. Read further to know how.

Regardless of the apparent loss of its proxy, the US continues to employ sanctions as a way to have the final say in the ongoing war between Ethiopia and the TPLF.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a US-backed group that brutally ruled Ethiopia from 1991 to 2018, appears to be on the verge of defeat after a two-year battle. On October 30, 2022, Ethiopian and Eritrean forces were in charge of the majority of the important cities in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region. It’s unclear as to whether the Ethiopian forces are inside Mek’ele, the capital of the Tigrayan Region, or have surrounded it.

West’s covert to overt support for TPLF

The West, especially the US, has supported the TPLF politically, diplomatically, and narratively throughout the war, and now they are fumbling. António Guterres, the UN secretary general, as well as Western politicians and NGOs, continue to urge for a “cessation of hostilities,” which appears to be a demand that Ethiopia and Eritrea cease all hostilities before winning.

The aggressive and strident propaganda onslaught against Ethiopia and Eritrea escalate daily. Elizabeth Shackelford, a former US diplomat, wrote in the Chicago Tribune. Since Tuesday, October 25, 2022, peace negotiations have started in Pretoria, South Africa, and according to Reuters, the TPLF delegation has arrived on a US military plane along with Mike Hammer, the US special envoy to the Horn of Africa. This overt show of accompanying along further clears the air about who is the master of TPLF.

(Source: Peoples Dispatch)

Sanction measures over Ethiopia

At the anti-west rally held on Saturday in Addis Ababa, placards with “We Oppose HR 6600 and S 3199 Bills” written had been raised high. These bills are some sanctions which have been hovering over Ethiopia and Eritrea’s heads for almost a year. Ann Garrison spoke to individuals in IDP camps in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region earlier this year, who were aware that the US was threatening them with these sanctions.

The House bill is HR 6600, and the Senate bill is S 3199. Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey modified S 3199 to make it even more dangerous than when he first presented it in November 2021. These military and economic support of the West especially America to TPLF rightly suggests what we’ve reported in the past as being true, that is “TPLF is a proxy of the US”.

The Wast sends its minion to derail Ethiopia-Tigray peace process

Any sign of peace between two warring parties in international affairs is viewed as a threat to its power and dominance by the US. The US always benefits from creating destabilisation in other countries. Ethiopia is one of them.

The two-year conflict between Ethiopiaand Tigray People’s Liberation Front has claimed many lives over the years. Civilians have been displaced, houses destroyed and dreams shattered. TPLF’s demand for secession has created widespread devastation and misery in the Tigray region. The Ethiopian and Eritrean governments are actively fighting to defend their lands and people from the never-ending aggressions of the TPLF. TPLF, which is covertly financed by the West, regularly launches attacks on Ethiopian forces.

The US and Europe want this war to continue because their aim is to establish control over the rich resources of Ethiopia and Eritrea. Both countries are rich in gold, copper, oil, zinc, potash, natural gas etc, which Biden and his allies want to get their hands on. The strategic location, is yet another factor that makes the west wanting to continue this war for as long as possible. The west’s desire to control the Horn of Africa region will be fulfilled as long as this war continues. As long as the war continues, the Ethiopian government will be forced to divert its attention from taking care of the economy and spend its time as well as money on defending itself and its people from the TPLF. The TPLF is refusing to stop its atrocities; hence the West wants to destroy the economy and political stability of Ethiopia. However, unlike the US and Europe, Ethiopia and Eritrea do not want this war. Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki want to develop their countries, grow their economies, look after their people and want peace. They have nothing to gain from this war with the TPLF. On the contrary, they know that as long as this conflict continues, their people will suffer. Ahmed and Afwerki have repeatedly called for peace talks.

Earlier, the Ethiopian government and TPLF agreed to an African Union-led peace talk which was going to be held uin South Africa. Both realised that their differences need to be put aside and they need to come together for a peaceful reconciliation. However, somehow the peace talks got postponed over logistical reasons. But, in reality, the West was behind this delay as it didn’t want the Tigray issue to be resolved. They parallelly moved a resolution in UN, for investigating the region and occurrences of war crimes. By this the west gave a breather to TPLF, who was by now ready for peace talks to resume fighting. The motion was supported by the western countries but rejected to the majority of African countries present and voting, as they had seen through the devilish intention behind the motion.

Soon after the derailment of these peace talks, the fighting between Ethiopia and TPLF resumed. This time, TPLF was hit hard by the Eritrean and Ethiopian governments, as they decided to get rid of the TPLF problem once and for all. TPLF suffered huge losses. Its troops were killed in large numbers and it retreated to its base. TPLF was about to be annihilated. It is not surprising that the Ethiopian government yet again agreed to peace talks which are going to be held again in South Africa on 24th October and are going to be led by the African Union. The West doesn’t want these peace talks to go on. Therefore, this time World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tried to reignite the tensions between TPLF and Ethiopia by saying, “There is a very narrow window now to prevent genocide.”

WHO Director-General Tedros, who was raised in the Tigray region and served as minister of health of Ethiopia in 2005 when the TPLF was in power under Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, is trying to incite the Tigray rebels who have agreed to peace talks by falsely claiming that Ethiopia is carrying out a genocide against them. By using the word genocide, Tedros is trying to further the agenda of the West which doesn’t want the TPLF and Ethiopian government to come to table.

An anti-West revolution has erupted in Ethiopia

The Tigray crisis in Ethiopia, which started when the TPLF launched an offensive against the federal government’s military bases following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed cutting aid to the Tigray region for illegally holding provincial elections, has led to loss of lives, widespread displacement and food insecurity. The AU-led peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF which were supposed to be held in South Africa were delayed citing logistical reasons. After which, the war started again. However, another round of peace talks has been scheduled on 24th October.

In this war, the biggest victims are the people of Ethiopia. In two years, they have suffered a lot. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose job is to fulfil the needs and aspirations of his citizens, grow the nation’s economy, develop the infrastructure etc, is forced to dedicate a considerable amount of his time and effort in defending Ethiopia from the merciless attacks and brutality of the TPLF.

Last week, hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians protested against the West for interfering in the internal matters of their nation. People sent a message to the international community in general and the US and Europe in particular, which are financing the TPLF. The West is violating the sovereignty of Ethiopia and trying to disintegrate its territorial integrity. These demonstrators expressed their support to the Ethiopian government which is facing numerous attacks from the UN, Biden and his allies.

One protestor said, “What I want to convey for the west is that we want peace and love. We don’t want anyone to die, all people are our people. We do not need anyone’s interference; we can manage our country with our own sovereignty.”

The US, Europe and Western mainstream media are trying their best to depict the Ethiopian government as this draconian regime which has organised a genocidal campaign in the Tigray region. WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “There is a very narrow window now to prevent genocide.” Tedros was the minister of health in 2005 when the TPLF was in power.

All of this is completely false. In reality, the Ethiopian government is defending the country and its people from the TPLF which is making numerous attempts to create destabilisation in the country. Time and again Abiy Ahmed’s government has reiterated its call for peace. The government knows that as long as this war continues the security of its people, stability of the regime and independence of the nation will be under threat.

(Source: CTV News)

Ethiopians too don’t want this war. They realise that their lives, children’s future, ambitions etc will be under threat if the Tigray conflict is not resolved. Many people have lost their loved ones, houses, belongings, hard-earned money etc in this war. Therefore, Ethiopians are telling the world that they want the Tigray war to end. They also stated that they have no hostility against the Tigray people and that they want every ethnic group to live peacefully in Ethiopia.

The US and Europe are spreading false propaganda that Abiy Ahmed is a warmonger who is subjecting people of Tigray region to violence and torture and the TPLF is a victim of the atrocities of Ethiopian government.

Ethiopia has time and again initiated dialogue with the TPLF for the peaceful solution of the Tigray conflict. Abiy Ahmed’s regime has clearly stated that it wants peace. But wanting peace and doing nothing about it is entirely different from wanting peace and taking action to attain it. Which is what the Ethiopian government is doing here, it is not going to sit and watch its country and people become victims of Tigray rebels.

Therefore, the deployment of the military by the federal government in the Tigray region is meant to protect the country, its people, resources and wealth from the TPLF whose aim is to establish the dominance of its Western masters on the entire Horn of Africa region.

People of Ethiopia see the involvement of Biden and his allies in the internal affairs of their nation as a major impediment in the peace, prosperity and growth. Hence, they are trying to draw the attention of the world which has turned a blind eye to their problems.

Conclusion

After the overt support of the US and the West in the peace talks and through sanctions now TPLF is stronger than ever on the narrative front but not on ground. The surrounding of the capital of the Tigray region by the Ethiopian troops has proved that TPLF is now suffering from an existential crisis and US has now gone all out after Ethiopia and Eritrea for saving its stooge in the Horn of Africa.

In the end, nobody gains anything from a war. Even the winning side is the loser, lives are lost, resources are destroyed, and futures are gone. Everything which can be used to develop a nation vanishes. The West is the only one which is gaining from this war, after all the war is not being fought in its land. Biden and his allies don’t want the Tigray conflict to be resolved, otherwise their plans to create dominance over the Horn of Africa region, which is rich in petroleum, gold, hydropower etc will fail.

America is using its full force in the Horn of Africa because it realises that it will end with nothing in its hands if there is no Tigray region under TPLF’s control where the US can land its military aircrafts. It will end with nothing but a proxy government of the region of Tigray people which will exist only on the papers of UN and not on ground and this will set a precedent as to how to kick out the ill Western influence from one’s country