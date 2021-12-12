The US Government is the One Who Advised Us to Leave Tigray and Invade Addis Ababa: The Terrorist Group Spokesperson

This bombshell account by Getachew Reda mirrored the recent Anglo-Saxons coordination with Western media to promote pro-TPLF groups including Oromo Liberation Army ( Shene ) .

With the US already accused of downplaying numerous atrocities by the TPLF rebels, this controversy comes also as the Biden administration attempts to draw new lines against US foes by introducing an obscure “summit for democracy.”

Favoring their strong partner in the continent and Middle East ‘Egypt’, the US, and its allies have also tabled the issue of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam at the UN security council about a dozen times.

Exposing United States Government Conspiracy on Ethiopia

The terrorist group spokesman Getachew Reda of the Extreme Northern state of Ethiopia on Thursday said the United States government wanted TPLF to enter Addis Ababa, in an exclusive Tigray TV interview. He said the US “and some European countries” openly expressed their intention for the Tigrayan rebels to overthrow the newly elected Ethiopian government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“The Americans confuse us when they impose sanctions on us and the Government of Ethiopia. We were planning to negotiate trusting them (the Americans) …They (the American Government) are the one who advised us to leave Tigray and capture Addis Ababa.”

According to Mr. Reda, the Americans told his TPLF rebels to “forge an alliance with different groups” beforehand, to reduce violence during the much-trumpeted rebel takeover of Addis as well as to avoid the bad optics of another Western-backed regime change. This bombshell account by Getachew Reda mirrored the recent Anglo-Saxons coordination with Western media outlets to promote pro-TPLF groups including Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which recently melted away from their strongholds in Bati and Kemise towns. In November, the US State Department also promoted a “new alliance” to create a “transitional government” in coordination with Western media outlets like Reuters, which organized a press conference for TPLF supporters and their allies in Washington DC.

Even though some people close to the Government of Ethiopia have been claiming that the United States has told TPLF to start the war, it has been supporting the TPLF fighters by providing satellite imagery, phones, and accessories with humanitarian aid, this is the first time TPLF has admitted taking an assignment from the United States to change the regime in Ethiopia at any cost. The Getachew Reda revelation will likely add more embarrassment for Western officials who faced controversy when several diplomats were caught on a leaked video colluding with TPLF representative Berhane Gebre-Christos, including US ambassador Vicki Huddleston who wished “military success” for the rebels.

Commenting on Getachew’s remark, a celebrated historian and geopolitics analyst Adem Kamil (Professor) told The Ethiopian Herald that there has never been a conflict in the world in which the U.S. has not been directly or indirectly involved. The scholar further stated that the U.S. and its Western allies have tried to repeat what they did in Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, and Yemen and dismantled each country. Noting the conspiracy of the U.S. and its Western allies destroyed many countries and civilizations around the globe, Adem highlighted that the same interest groups have now launched a coordinated campaign against Ethiopia. The Biden Administration’s pressure on the democratically elected government to negotiate with the terrorist TPLF is a practical example.

“The pressure the U.S. is exerting on us stems from a lack of awareness about Ethiopia and Ethiopians.” “The Ethiopian government has no reason to hold talks with the terrorist element and the negotiation time is over.”

The ‘Transitional Government’ Fiasco

The newly-formed alliance of Ethiopian opposition factions set a goal last month to bring down Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed by force or negotiation to then form a transitional government.The scene became a subject of mockery among Ethiopians after some top leaders of the new “transitional government” – nicknamed the “uber alliance” – were reportedly late to the Reuters-State Department press conference due to lack of appropriate clothing and getting lost in traffic. Now many Ethiopians portray TPLF as a puppet of the Western countries, the United States, and Egypt, established to destabilize Ethiopia using the people from the Tigray ethnic group as a cover and shield.

With the US already accused of downplaying numerous atrocities by the TPLF rebels, this controversy comes also as the Biden administration attempts to draw new lines against US foes by introducing an obscure “summit for democracy.” However, in this region, the US has a long rap-sheet of supporting abusive regimes, pushing the mantra of pro-West “stability over democracy.” The joint investigation by the United Nations Human Rights Commission and the independent Ethiopian Human Rights Commission revealed that the TPLF has massacred hundreds of ethnic Amhara civilians at Maikadra. The loss of life and destruction of property that has been caused by TPLF forces is even unparalleled by the conflicts in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and other countries in the world.

“If the U.S. is really concerned about human rights, it must cooperate with the Ethiopian government to bring these outlaws to justice.” Professor Adem Kamil

After decades of arming the TPLF tyranny, the Americans helped pro-US General Sisi overthrow the democratically elected Egyptian government of Morsi in 2013 while Biden’s top diplomat Jeffrey Feltman recently green-lighted the military takeover by Sudanese General Al-Burhan, an ally of el-Sisi. When America is not overthrowing democratically elected governments, it has been destabilizing unelected stable regimes who opposed US geopolitical interests, most notably the catastrophic destruction of Gaddafi’s Libya by US-armed rebels.

TPLF came to power in Ethiopia in 1991 through an arms struggle with the help of the Western countries including the United States, which were at odds with the Socialist regime of Mengistu Hailemariam. The rebels were also using Sudan and Egypt as their base and got financial and logistics support. TPLF lost its dominance in Ethiopian politics unexpectedly in April 2018 when the TPLF dominated ruling coalition elected Abiy Ahmed as its leader following the popular protests that forced the former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to resign. Following the November 2021 treasonous act by the TPLF and related massacres the rebels have committed on the civilians, the Ethiopian Parliament has designated the Front as a terrorist group.

However, within three weeks the Ethiopian Defence Force along with militias from different parts of the country and support of Eritrean forces, many TPLF core leaders are killed while others are captured hiding in caves in the mountainous region of Tigray.

In what is described as a desperate move, TPLF has launched a military attack on the Ethiopian Government hoping to come back again to power with arms as it succeeds during the cold war era. However, within three weeks the Ethiopian Defence Force along with militias from different parts of the country and support of Eritrean forces, many TPLF core leaders are killed while others are captured hiding in caves in the mountainous region of Tigray. Not long after the war began the United States and some Western countries began activating their propaganda machines against the Government of Ethiopia. The United States has also announced several sanctions on the Government of Ethiopia and Eritrea including banning the duty-free export scheme granted by the U.S. to African countries known as, Africa Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA), among others.

It was to be recalled that a leaked TPLF’s document dated 10 October 2020 titled “The Special Phase of the Struggle and the Continuation of our Defense Strategies, Tactics, and Directions” revealed that the clique gets support from the U.S. administration to overthrow Ethiopia’s government. According to a security document revealed recently, some Western powers, especially the U.S. have been trying to maintain their dominance in the strategic Horn of Africa and seeking to install a client state in the region to this end. The document further noted that:

“The West resets their attention in Ethiopia, the biggest and most populous country in the region to their quest of a client state and convince themselves that Abiy Ahmed cannot advance their interests.”

Helping Out the Sell-Out of Middle East

Favoring their strong partner in the Africa continent and Middle East ‘Egypt’, the United States, and its allies have also tabled the issue of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam at the UN security council about a dozen times. Egypt, which has a deal to sell the water of the Abbay River of Ethiopia to Israel and Arab countries, and neighboring Sudan have been opposing Ethiopia’s right to utilize Abbay River, which contributes 86 percent of the water flowing to the Nile, the longest river in the world.

At one point before the former President of the United States, Donald Trump has said because Ethiopia refused to accept a deal he drafted to be signed along with Sudan and Egypt, “Egypt will blow the dam”.

The comment made by President Trump, who at one point also called African countries “shithole” countries, is considered by millions of angry Ethiopians as part of the continuation of White supremacy over the black people and Africans.

The attempt of TPLF fighters to control Addis Ababa has failed after Prime Minister Abiy began leading the army on the frontline starting November 22, 2021. Since then, the rebels have lost over two dozen towns in Amhara and Afar regions, where they have been committing atrocities that amount to war crimes.

Despite facing US-backed rebels in northern Ethiopia, the current Nobel Prize-winner of the Abiy Ahmed administration is credited for domestic reforms and establishing independent institutions at the federal level, while holding a relatively free election with a historic first independent election board.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who led the war on the frontline from November 22, 2021, till December 8, 2021, also recently indicated that thousands of youth from Tigray are dying on the battlefields and urged mothers of Tigray ethnic group to ask the TPLF where it has taken their children. The TPLF has used teenagers for the war giving them guns as shown in the reports of the Western media such as, The New York Times, which glorified the act of the TPLF instead of condemning the globally forbidden act of recruiting child soldiers.

To counter the ongoing pressure of the United States and its allies on Ethiopia and Eritrea, thousands of Ethiopians and Eritreans in the diaspora have launched a popular #NoMore movement. The movement has now gotten momentum reaching many African countries, who are saying no more to neo-colonialism.

source Borkena and New Business Ethiopia