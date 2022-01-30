The West Reluctance to Return African Stolen Treasures

Between eighty and ninety percent of African treasure and hundreds of thousands of historical artworks from Africa remain outside the continent, including the Maqdala treasures and 350 Ethiopian manuscripts at the British Museumt, the Oduduwa helmet mask made of bronze from Benin City in Nigeria, housed at the British Museum in London; the “Royal Seat of the Kingdom of Dahomey” from the Benin Republic, at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, the ivory receptacle with figurative relief and stopper from the Loango coast, part of the modern-day Republic of Congo, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Central African power figure from the coast of Congo and Angola, now at the Metropolitan Library in New York, the Mbangu mask from southern Bandundu, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, housed at the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, Belgium, the head of a royal ancestor from the former Benin Kingdom, a part of modern-day Nigeria, displayed at the Quai Branly, and the carved ivory pendant mask of Queen Idia, inlaid with iron and bronze, from the Benin Kingdom, now at the British Museum.

Despite Africa’s calls for the West to return its stolen treasures, only a few of the same has been returned. It is now a considerable period after most African States have gotten their independence from former colonial ‘masters’ and still, nothing has been done to address Africa’s spoliation grievances no. Pan-African activists, heads of states, and African historians alike have called upon the West to honor its commitment towards returning Africa’s stolen artifacts. In a speech at Humboldt University, prominent contemporary African author, Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie outlined a catalog of reasons why Africa’s treasure must be repatriated from Germany and other European states. The nauseating aspect surrounding the reluctance is the fact that, while some treasures are of monetary and aesthetic value, some bear sacred religious weight.

However, Western powers have turned a deaf ear to Africa’s call. They are holding on to Africa’s heritage as if they own it. David Cameron, a former Prime Minister to Britain once rubbished the notion of returns, calling it a senseless idea. This and other superiority complexes have been the reason why the West is reluctant to bring back the stolen loot. Below, we look into the core reasons for the passive resistance to Africa’s noble request by the West.

Neo-colonialism

At the center of the Western countries’ reluctance to return artifacts that they looted from Africa is the need to perpetuate neocolonialism. Neocolonialism thrives on cultural imperialism. The latter relates to a modern conquest initiative where the colonial subject’s cultural history is eroded in order to instill a sense of inferiority complex. It is a key element that is used against the African continent to subdue her historical evolvement and sway Africans from appreciating their identities. Cultural imperialism often leads to cultural dilution at such a swift pace that the victim cannot calculate the evil machination. Western countries understand the importance of culture in any society’s development. As such, they invest in holding African cultural history to ransom while disguising themselves as the ‘responsible’ custodians of the rich African heritage.

Colonial biases

Colonial bias is one of the key reasons for the continuous reluctance. Western countries often portray African history as a ‘dark’ page in the evolution of humanity. Western narratives often demonize African culture, portraying it as evil and uncivilized. However, it is confusing to understand why they still cling to the very archaeological history that forms a tangible resemblance of the so-called ‘dark continent. The reason for this is simple. Africa has a very rich cultural history. It is the cradle of human civilization and evolvement. The Great Zimbabwe heritage site and the Egyptian pyramids are just two testimonies to such broad and rich history. A close read of Eurocentric historical texts has attempted to rob Africans of the credit surrounding these heritage sites.

The rationale for such a view has been that African civilization could not have made it to such magnificence and sophistication as resembled by these sites. In desperate attempts to give credit to the Greeks for building these majestic ancient buildings instead of the deserving African natives, Western countries try to conceal concrete evidence. A Zimbabwe soapstone bird that was characterized with the Shona life at Great Zimbabwe was smuggled to Germany during the colonial era, only to be returned after a hundred years. Such mishaps are only meant to conceal, dilute and propagate the genius creativity that is often entrenched in archaeological artifacts bearing African history.

Sub-Saharan Africa retains almost nothing

International museums have always defended the idea of preserving the African heritage in their countries arguing that Africa does not have the requisite infrastructure to take care of them. But as the debate gains momentum, European countries have been exploring temporary repatriation where the artifacts are given to African countries on loan, a move countries like Ethiopia have vehemently opposed.

“The restitution of African heritage is a very crucial step in addressing colonialism and the impact it had on the African people. But it needs to be honest and guided by goodwill. There cannot be any justification why cultural artifacts that were designed by Africans and preserved by Africans for all centuries would now be given back to them on loan. You don’t loan what is not yours. There should be no conditions for the repatriation of the African heritage,” said Abebe Negasi a historian based in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Abebe argues that having the African relics in European and American museums are robbing an entire African generation of a chance to connect with its past and appreciate its future an assertion supported by the Macron report: “On a continent where 60 percent of the population is under the age of 20 years old, what is first and foremost of great importance is for young people to have access to their own culture, creativity, and spirituality from other eras that certainly have evolved since, but whose knowledge and recognition can no longer merely be reserved for those residing in Western countries or for those who count themselves among the African diaspora living in Europe. The youth of Africa, as much as the youth in France or Europe in general, have a right “to their artistic and cultural heritage.”

A ploy to curtail decolonization of the mind

It is also obvious that when in charge of cultural artifacts that are of pure African descent, Africa would be reduced to a continent without a history of its own. At least, that one continent whose history is better narrated by a foreign grouping. If Africa is to narrate her own history-making use of the actual items that are forcefully kept in foreign museums and households, Africa’s history would be nothing short of greatness. The effect of a practical appreciation of our history is the ultimate decolonization of the mind. That is what the West thrives to erase. It is not out of care that they invest in maintaining African treasure in their museums, rather it is a deliberate investment meant to stagnate the development of the African child. It can always be absurd to give references to an African artifact and go on to mention its existence in a foreign land. It creates psychological disillusionment and often develops an African that underestimates the cultural relevance of Africa. A close example is the stolen okukur which Oxford University finally agreed to send back home and whose relevance can never be overlooked in the history of the Benin Kingdom.

The calls for the West to return African cultural loot are imminent as far as preserving the African heritage is concerned. What belongs to Africa needs to be kept in Africa. This will mark a vital step towards re-shaping the much tainted African narratives towards a more Afro-centric perspective. Africa no matter how ‘poor’, should be the sole custodian of her treasure just like any other continent.

Some of African stolen treasure

During colonial rule in Africa, thousands of cultural artifacts were plundered. African countries want them back and major museums across Europe have agreed to loan the famous Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria. Now France has launched a report calling for thousands of African art in its museums to be returned to the continent.

Benin Bronzes

The Benin Bronzes, which are actually made of brass, are a collection of delicately made sculptures and plaques that adorned the royal palace of the Oba, Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, in the Kingdom of Benin, which was incorporated into British-ruled Nigeria. They were carved out of ivory, brass, ceramic, and wood. Many of the pieces were cast for the ancestral altars of past kings and queen mothers. In 1897, the British launched a punitive expedition against Benin, in response to an attack on a British diplomatic expedition. Apart from bronze sculptures and plaques, innumerable royal objects were taken as a result of the mission and are scattered all over the world.

The British Museum in London says many of the objects from Benin in its collection were given to it in 1898 by the Foreign Office and the Lords Commissioners of the Admiralty. In October, top museums in Europe agreed to loan crucial artifacts back to Nigeria for the new Royal Museum, which it plans to open in 2021.

Man-eaters of Tsavo of Kenya

These were two infamous lions from the Tsavo region in Kenya, East Africa that killed and ate railway workers on the British Kenya-Uganda at the end of the 19th Century. The laborers were building the railway line between Mombasa and Lake Victoria over nine months in 1898.

The two killer beasts were eventually shot dead by British engineer Lieutenant Colonel John Patterson, at the helm of the railway project. The stuffed lions were purchased from Patterson by the Field Museum of Natural History in the US city of Chicago in 1925 and cataloged into the museum’s permanent collections. Lt Col Patterson reported the lions’ feeding frenzy took the lives of 135 railway workers and black Africans, but the Field Museum says later research conducted by its scientists drastically reduced that estimate to 35.

The Kenya National Museum wants the lions returned.

Rosetta Stone of Egypt

The 1.12m (3ft 6in) high Rosetta Stone in the British Museum is originally from Egypt and is a stele made out of granodiorite, which is a coarse-grained rock. It is a broken part of a bigger slab with text carved onto it that has helped researchers learn how to read Egyptian hieroglyphs – a form of writing that used pictures as the signs. It features three columns of the same inscription in three languages: Greek, hieroglyphs, and demotic Egyptian – and is the text of a decree written by priests in 196 BC, during the reign of Pharaoh Ptolemy V.

It is unclear how the stone was discovered in July 1799, but there’s a general belief that it was found by soldiers fighting with the French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte as they were building an extension to a fort near the town of Rashid – also known as Rosetta – in the Nile Delta. When Napoleon was defeated, the British took possession of the stone under the terms of the Treaty of Alexandria in 1801. It was then transported to England, arriving in Portsmouth in February 1802. George III offered it to the British Museum a few months later.

Bangwa Queen of Cameroon

The 32in (81cm) tall Bangwa Queen is a wooden carving from Cameroon, representing the power and health of the Bangwa people. It is one of the world’s most famous pieces of African art and has huge sacred significance for Cameroonians. Sculptures were made of titled royal wives or princesses and would be referred to as Bangwa Queens in the Bangwa land of present-day Lebialem district of Cameroon’s South-West region.

The Bangwa Queen was either given to or looted by the German colonial agent Gustav Conrau in around 1899 before the territory was colonized. It ended up in the Museum für Völkerkunde in Berlin and was then bought by an art collector in 1926. According to the New York Times, US art collector Harry A Franklin bought the carving in 1966 for $29,000 and after his death, it sold at a Sotheby’s auction for $3.4m. Surrealist portrait photographer Man Ray also included the Queen of Bangwa in a 1937 portrait of a nude model – in what the New York Times says became one of his famous images.

The Dapper Foundation in Paris, France now owns the Bangwa Queen sculpture – and it was on display at the Musée Dapper until 2017 when the museum that focused on African art closed because of low attendance and high maintenance costs. Traditional leaders of the Bangwa have been corresponding with the foundation, requesting its return to Cameroon. Authors of the report commissioned by President Macron, Senegalese writer and economist Felwine Sarr, and French Historian Bénédicte Savoy, have recommended that French law is changed to allow the return of the African art.

Maqdala Treasures of Ethiopia

The Maqdala treasures include an 18th Century gold crown and a royal wedding dress, taken from Ethiopia (formerly Abyssinia) by the British army in 1868. Historians say 15 elephants and 200 mules were needed to cart away all the loot from Maqdala, Emperor Tewodros II’s northern citadel capital. The British raided Maqdala in protest at the detention of its consul when relations between the two powers deteriorated.

The crown is admired for its silver and copper filigree designs and religious embossed images, and the royal wedding dress is a significant symbol of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. Scholars believe the crown was commissioned in the 1740s by Empress Mentewwab and her son King Iyyasu and given as a gift to a church in Gondar, together with a solid gold chalice.

Chalice made by Walda Giyorgis in Gondar, Ethiopia, 1735-40. Museum no. M.26-2005. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London



This chalice comes from the Ethiopian Orthodox church and was used for the consecration of the wine. An inscription records that it was given to the church of Qwesqwam by King Iyyasu II (ruled 1730-55) and his mother Empress Mentewwab. It reads, ‘This is the chalice of our King Iyyasu, whose throne name is Adyam Saggad, and of our Empress Walatta Giyorgis, Berhan Mogasa, which they gave to the tabot of Quesqwam so that it might be for the salvation of body and soul’. (A tabot is a symbolic representation of the biblical Ark of the Covenant.) The chalice was taken by British troops at the siege of Maqdala (Magdala) in 1868. It was deposited at the South Kensington Museum (later renamed the Victoria and Albert Museum) by H.M. Treasury in 1872. The Ethiopian church was part of the Coptic church until 1959 when it became fully independent.

Zimbabwe bird

A soapstone sculpture of a fish eagle is Zimbabwe’s main national emblem. Eight of the Zimbabwe Birds were looted from the ruins of an ancient city. Only eight of the birds were ever recovered. They stood on the walls and monoliths of the ancient city built between the 12th and 15th Centuries by the ancestors of the Shona people. Seven of the carvings are in Zimbabwe since 2003 when the bottom section of one was returned by Germany. It had ended up in the hands of a German missionary who sold it to the Ethnological Museum in Berlin in 1907.

Then after Soviet troops invaded Germany at the end of World War Two, it was moved from Berlin to Leningrad and remained there until the end of the Cold War and then returned to Germany. The eighth remains in the old bedroom of 19th Century British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, whose home in the South African city of Cape Town is now a museum. He had taken a number of birds from Great Zimbabwe to South Africa in 1906. South Africa returned four of them in 1981, a year after Zimbabwe gained its independence.

African Looted artifacts in Europe

A look at disputes over artifacts looted from Europe’s former African colonies:

France

In 2016 Benin demanded the repatriation of a part of its treasures from the Kingdom of Dahomey. They include totems, scepters, and sacred doors from the Royal Palaces of Aboma which are held at the Quai Branly museum in Paris. French troops took them between 1892 and 1894.

Lat November, Macron hosted his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon for a ceremony to return 26 of the treasures. A 2018 report by French experts recommended a change in the law and the return of artifacts held in museums to Africa. Ivory Coast has also requested the return of more than 100 works of art, and Senegal has asked France to return all works taken from there. A visitor takes photos of Benin artifacts at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Britain

In the first such move by a UK institution, a Cambridge University college last month handed back a bronze cockerel to Nigerian officials that had been looted in the 19th century. It was taken along with hundreds of sacred sculptures and carvings known as the Benin Bronzes during a British military expedition in the former kingdom of Benin in southern Nigeria in 1897. A day after the Cambridge move, the University of Aberdeen in Scotland handed another Benin bronze to the same Nigerian delegation.

Thousands of Benin Bronzes are held in museums across the United States and Europe. The British Museum, which has the largest collection, refuses to return any of its bronzes. It has long been argued that its vast trove of foreign artifacts, such as the Elgin Marbles taken from the Parthenon in Athens, are best housed there.

Germany

Nigeria has also pushed for around 1,000 Benin Bronzes to be returned from Germany. In September Berlin agreed to give back hundreds, starting next July.

Belgium

Belgium, which amassed thousands of objects during its brutal colonization of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, is looking at ways of returning artifacts.

The process could take years.

The Return of some African looted treasure

Benin

France on Tuesday handed back 26 treasures that were looted from Benin during colonial times, fulfilling a promise made by President Emmanuel Macron to restore a lost part of Africa’s heritage. Benin President Patrice Talon and Culture Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola traveled to Paris to bring home the artifacts that were snatched by French forces 130 years ago. Talon said he felt “overwhelming emotion” at recovering the objects taken during the ransacking of the kingdom of Dahomey in the south of present-day Benin, including a royal throne.

The return of the pieces taken from Abomey palace, which also include three totemic statues, comes as calls mount in Africa for European countries to return the colonial spoils lining their museum shelves. EVERY SATURDAYSCMP Global Impact NewsletterBy submitting, you consent to receive marketing emails from SCMP. If you don’t want these, tick hereBy registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy In France, most are held by the Quai Branly museum, which has begun a major review of its collection to identify works believed to have been acquired through violence or coercion.

The restitution is part of a drive-by Macron to improve his country’s image in Africa, especially among young people. Before being packed up for the long journey home the works were shown at the Quai Branly for one last time in late October. In Benin, they will be exhibited at various sites, including a former Portuguese fort in the city of Ouidah, once a slave-trading hub, while awaiting the completion of a museum in Abomey to house them.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian artifacts stolen in 1868 have finally returned home following months of negotiations with the British Museum.

After a century and a half-hidden in private collections, 13 stolen Ethiopian artifacts have finally returned home following months of negotiations. “Our country’s ancient civilization’s history, artifacts, fingerprints of indigenous knowledge, culture … have been looted in war and smuggled out illegally,” said Ethiopia’s tourism minister, Nasise Challa. The items, which include an intricately latticed processional cross, a richly colored triptych depicting Jesus’s crucifixion, and an ornate red and brass imperial shield, are part of the largest act of restitution in Ethiopia’s history, officials said.

These artifacts were taken in 1868 after the battle of Maqdala between the British and Ethiopian empires. Some of the objects had been offered in an auction in Britain in June by a private seller descended from a British soldier who fought in Maqdala. “There are many artifacts that were looted from Maqdala,” said Teferi Meles, Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, where many of the treasures were. “We couldn’t manage to bring back all of them, but this is the first time in the country’s history to bring back looted artifacts in this quantity.”

Several of the objects were acquired by The Scheherazade Foundation, a cultural nonprofit organization, and handed to the Ethiopian embassy in September. They were returned to Addis Ababa this weekend and will go on display in Ethiopian museums. But the work is far from over, officials said. “We have started negotiations with the British Museum to bring back 12 tabots,” said Teferi.

Tabots are replicas of the Ark of the Covenant, that are sacred in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, one of the world’s oldest churches. The tabots were also taken after the Battle of Maqdala. “If there is no treasure, it means there is no history; if there is no history, there is no nation,” Teferi said.

