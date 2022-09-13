Those Who Conspire In Their Trojan Horse To Disrupt The Unity Of The Ethiopia Will Face Their Doomsday!

The Ethiopian Herald

When Ethiopia started to defend the nation, the US and major international media companies started once more to blame Ethiopia for exercising its legitimate right to defend the country and its citizens against a terrorist group that has a massive record of killings, rape, and destruction of infrastructure facilities in the country.

There is no sense in thinking or assuming that Ethiopia’s efforts to defend the nation would be a threat to the US interest in the Horn of Africa unless the US has decided to support the proliferation of terrorism in the region.

Under no conditions could Ethiopia which has fought for peace all along become a threat to US security in the world. This country is governed by a responsible government that firmly abides by the UN Charter and that of the AU. However, Ethiopia is not expected to forego her national interest to please any country.

The truth is US foreign policy on Ethiopia is not in the interest of both the US and Ethiopia because terrorist TPLF-triggered war in the country is not expected to benefit any one of the two countries. If the US firmly believes in the unity and territorial integrity of the country, why did it allow the terrorist group to destabilize the country and displace millions of citizens who were prevented from living their own peaceful life? Why did the so-called democratic western countries fail to condemn the repeated massacres of innocent citizens in the two regions neighboring Tigray?

Ethiopia and the US pioneered in the battle against terrorism over the last several years but now due to the sanctions made on the country such cooperation is no more there and apart from enlisting her peacekeepers in AMISOM, Ethiopia has successfully kept the Al-Shabab terrorist group at bay. Ethiopia should not have been punished for fighting against international terrorism.

Regrettably, the US has put the entire blame on Ethiopia for the war that has been going on in northern Ethiopia for the last two years and refrained from making terrorist TPLF which is the culprit and accountable for the crimes it has committed in Ethiopia.

The western powers and the US put the sovereign government of Ethiopia on equal footing with the terrorist group and call upon the country to come to negotiations for which Ethiopia has pleaded for months.

The whole world knows that terrorist TPLF started the third round of war on August 24, 2022, as it was officially declared by the terrorist group. The US and Ethiopia have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations for over a century and both countries cannot throw out such a historic relationship that dates back to 1903.

The contributor of this article believes that both the US and Ethiopia have global and regional responsibility not only to ascertain peace in the Horn of Africa but also to cooperate on the urgent issues of climate change and the battle against poverty. There are several potential areas of cooperation which could include various sectors of mutual economic development, culture, tourism, science, and technology. These areas of cooperation based on mutual respect and understanding could set an example for the rest of Africa.

The US and Ethiopia could further develop their current and future cooperation in the education sector with particular emphasis on quality education in the spheres of science and technology, health, medicine, and other areas.

The US hopefully recognizes Ethiopia’s interest in developing its natural resources without harming any neighboring country but strives to promote mutual development through joint ventures. This is particularly relevant to Ethiopia’s efforts to light up the houses of 65% of the rural and urban population with hydroelectric power from the current dams and future ones to be constructed in the country.

Millions of Ethiopians and citizens of Ethiopian residents live and work in the US contributing their part to the development of the country, On top of that, the people-to-people relations between the two countries could be scaled up through cross-cultural exchange programs from which the youth in Ethiopia and the US could benefit.

Ethiopia’s foreign policy with any country including the US is based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country. The US has repeatedly announced that it is committed to the peace and territorial integrity of Ethiopia. The real test for this is what we see today and hope to observe in the future.

In the latest development, A recent report from AFP issued on September 12, 2022, indicates that the terrorist group, in an automatic summersault and U-turn has claimed in its statement to accept the terms and conditions set for negotiations for which Ethiopia has labored for months. To date, there is no official response from the Ethiopian Government but the coming several days and weeks will have a lot to reveal.

The Trojan horse

The political divide that gained prominence in Ethiopia over the last four years can be explained by two sets of diametrically opposite political outlooks. The politics of civil democratic nationalism and ethnocentric divisive politics have been at loggerheads in the country.

Therefore we are all legally compelled to think as a citizen of this country and defenders of our nation. No Ethiopian need to be categorized in an artificial box of civil politics because every Ethiopian is already a political citizen both under training and social orientation. Therefore, we are all embodiments of a united entity both as unique individuals who cannot be cloned and as Ethiopians. By the way, this is not only about one person or ethnic group but about all Ethiopians whether they are in a jet plane, living in sedentary farmland, township, commercial ship or living abroad or in Ethiopia.

For every Ethiopian therefore, the concept and the mode of life are vested in being part of a united Ethiopia. If you had followed the author’s argument from the beginning, following logical syllogism an Ethiopian is a citizen and at the same time, an ethnic entity united in one. The fallacy in the ideological divide between ethnicism and Ethiopiansim is a gross philosophical error.

As Ethiopians, we are concerned about each other not only as citizens but also as people belonging to a mosaic of ethnic groups. This is true both in terms of citizenship and in the context of belonging to various ethnic groups. This is not given to an Ethiopian by the government or by those who claim to possess a political mandate (they have none in the real sense) from a certain ethnic group.

This is a bit of philosophy but let us get down to real life. If one recalls the deep grief that the honest and sincere sorrow that the residents of the Gimbichu district have shown on their prayer day on the 12th day anniversary of the tragic accident on a flight of EAL Boeing 737 Max 8 some years back, one would understand that the Oromos in the area and elsewhere are loving, honest, respectful Ethiopians. Not the false image that elitist politicians have tried to paint. The Amhara, Gurage, Wolayits, Sidama, Ethiopian Somalis, Afari people, Harari and all ethnic entities not mentioned here have all fought shoulder to shoulder at the victory of the Battle of Adwa and two sets of Somali invasions on Ethiopia some four decades back in all the 27 foreign invasions the country had to sustain in the previous.

Countless pieces of evidence show the unity of the peoples of Ethiopia has been maintained even under the most repressive regimes that ruled this country. The peoples of Ethiopia paid unfathomable sacrifices to restore the territorial integrity of this country against the irredentist army of Siad Barre and all other aggressors that had tried to encroach into the country. The very survival of Ethiopia rested on the irreversible unity of its people.

The unity among all Ethiopians is regulated by the extent to which the rule of law has been respected in the country. Unity devoid of action is of course meaningless. This would eventually mean that all concerned should render practical and measurable action that would promote unity among the peoples of the land.

Addressing the HPR and the peoples of Ethiopia on her inauguration as the president of Ethiopia, President Sahelework Zewede said “the ongoing reform process, which embraces equal representation of women as well as people from different ethnic groups, will lead us to realize a prosperous, developed and united Ethiopia shortly.”

Her speech implied gender sensitivity and the unity among all Ethiopians.

Contrary to the toxic propaganda barrage that has targeted the political order and the peoples of this country, Ethiopians have always remained united in the fight against tyranny, brutality and protracted balkanization.

Unity in the Ethiopian context implies equality and equity in the distribution of national resources. The political economy of unity in Ethiopia is strongly based on ethnic diversity and never on the hegemony of one nation or nationality over the other.

One should also take into account that those who are opposed to the democratic unity of the peoples of this country would upturn every stone at their disposal to spread hate speeches both offline and online. Deliberate biases, categorizations, labeling, defamations and fake news are employed to disrupt the unity and therefore the ongoing reform process in Ethiopia.

Speaking on unity and sovereignty, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed once said “We do not negotiate with any entity over the sovereignty and unity of Ethiopia.” He likened posing a challenge to the unity of Ethiopia as an outright deceleration of war on the.

While keeping their ideological framework, political parties in Ethiopia should reflect and support the unity among the peoples of Ethiopia.

It is very important to focus on the unity of this country particularly when the country needs to keep up with its development programs in providing its citizens with basic services and promoting food security at the household level.

This generation, particularly the youth, needs to grab the current opportunity in the country to create a united front against poverty and destitution, because “we stand united and divided we fall.”

United Ethiopia is indeed a showcase for united Africa. This has time and again been exhibited in both the history and practical diplomatic feats of the country. Moreover, the bright future for Ethiopia certainly rests on the united action of its people. The people of Ethiopia have demonstrated their unity on the construction of GERD, THE National Green Legacy Initiative and in supporting the combined defence forces of the nation at the rear in the battle against ethno-fascist TPLF.