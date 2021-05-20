Toothless Lion Against Universal Wellbeing: Information Disorder

Ethiopian Herald BY MENGESHA AMRE

The world is right now prettily entangled by information distortion targeting at upbringing pseudo-political communalization and cheap reputation. The impact of misinformation in hindering various projects is immensely measured, and numerous experts with credentials in media, research, and campaigns have been singling out this fact and forwarding their respective opinions.

Contents ranging from personal issues to political pendulum are drastically fuelled by social media comprising a range of contents and intentions. Words matter unless attention is attached to intentions of hidden missions, who has created the content, and what message it holds has to be well sifted by high-quality producers—journalists over low-quality producers—fake news sources.

“The kind of information people share on social media and the things they remember about the certain thematic areas, individuals or groups has been quite distinct from the information that is being produced by customary news media,”

explained Tsehay Bishaye a civic and ethical education graduate from Kotebe Metropolitan University.

“Misinformation, disinformation, fake news –– there are many terms, but the general definitions focus on intent. Disinformation includes intent to harm; misinformation we assume is false but doesn’t have the intent to harm. False news can depend upon people’s definitions, be either harmful or misleading,” Tsehay said.

For example, “Defense force did a very good job at switching the anti-peace and anti-development move the TPLF capitalized on,” she added.

Applying what they learned from the past experiences, Ethiopians have to be keenly aware of fake news this time around, especially as people are staying at home during the pandemic and consuming a lot of news online, she added.

“All people may have thought they could somehow combat fake news or somehow it was going to go away, but now I think as just citizens, we have to be aware that we have propensities to be interested or to believe the information that we align with,” she opined.

According to Tsehay, seeking to engage in teaching, practicing, and researching journalism from a global perspective is instrumental in sieving the chaff from the seed—the real information from the fictitious and enticing one, which results in destruction based on the emotional move.

In principle, said Tsehay, the news means verifiable information in tune with the public interest, and gen that does not meet this standard does not deserve the tag of news. Hence, fake news is an oxymoron that lends itself to undermining the credibility of information—does really meet the threshold of verifiability and public interest –tangible news.

According to her, disinformation is generally used to refer to deliberate, every so often orchestrated, attempts to confuse or manipulate people through providing them with dishonest information, she added.

Misinformation is generally used to refer to misleading information created or disseminated without manipulative or malicious intent. Both are problems for society, but disinformation is particularly dangerous because it is frequently organized, well resourced, and reinforced by automated technology.

The spread of disinformation and misinformation is made possible largely through social networks and social messaging, which begs the question of the extent of regulation and self-regulation of companies providing these services. In their character as intermediary platforms, rather than content creators, these businesses have generally been subject to only light-touch regulation, she elucidated.

Hidassie Gebretsadik, Journalism and Communications graduate from Addis Ababa University said, in this digital era, the Information Technology regime, the discipline of journalism has been facing the risk of being drowned out by the cacophony and journalists risk being manipulated by actors who go beyond the ethics of serving the public interest. This is mostly done by attempting to mislead or corrupt journalists into spreading disinformation.

Besides, journalists as communicators who work in the service of truth can find themselves becoming a target of lies, rumors, and hoaxes designed to intimidate and discredit them and their journalism, especially when their work threatens to expose those who are commissioning or committing disinformation.

As to Hidassie, the development of journalistic strategies to combat disinformation should therefore be undertaken in the knowledge that information manipulation goes back millennia, while the evolution of journalistic professionalism is relatively recent.

It is still possible to identify the diversity of narratives in real news stories as members of a common family of distinct ethics-driven communications practice which also seeks to be editorially independent of political and commercial interests. The modern world is seriously affected by the causes and consequences of an unprecedented information disorder. This is of increased significance in the digital age where there is not just democratization of communications, but also a constant flow of disinformation, misinformation, falsehoods, and abuse.

Trust in reporting that is accurate, accountable and independent, is essential to winning over audiences and enabling a common public sphere to debate on the basis of shared facts. Informed spectators who engage in, and share, credible content are essential antidotes to the spread of disinformation and misinformation, she underscored.

While journalism is based on the exercise of freedom of expression, which is every individual ́s right, it is a specialized exercise that sets itself up as adhering to specific standards that mark it out from other forms of expression. These standards are intimately bound up with the ethics of professional journalistic practice. Is transparency the new objectivity? She said;

“Fairness, independence, accuracy, conceptuality, transparency, confidentiality, humanity, accountability, transparency, as well as protection of confidential sources, are of significantly useful to well contain the impact of misinformation.”

According to Hidassie, in this contemporary world, alongside the independence of journalism, the issues of media freedom and pluralism are also significant. Pluralism of institutions, as well as the diversity of staff, sources, and research materials, is essential if there is to be a contribution by journalism as a whole to democracy and the sustainability of open societies.

Participatory media, such as community radio and social media are also important to ensure that the voices of disadvantaged groups are not at the margins of news making. Pluralism also means recognizing the validity of a range of narratives within the ethical journalistic practice, while identifying disinformation, propaganda, and other types of content which fall outside professional standards have to be sieved.

Undeniably, in many parts of the world, trust in media and journalism has been fragile and weakening long before the advent of social media. This trend is not separate from declining trust in institutions which have been a feature common in many societies. However, the sheer volume and reach of disinformation and misinformation, dressed up as news and distributed via social media, has inflicted a contagion that threatens further reputational damage to journalism.

Extreme views, conspiracy theories, and populism flourish, and once accepted truths and institutions are questioned. Hidassie said;

“It is important that participants consider the profound change for journalism and legacy media, at a structural, cultural and normative level, that has followed the rapid advance in digital technology and Internet-enabled personal devices to understand the consequences of ‘information disorder’ for journalists, and the societies they serve.”

Most important is the relationship between the accelerated problems of trust in journalism and engagement with social media.

Generally, the business of some local media, international media, and immensely social media has been centered on fake news propagated against the safety, wellbeing, and serenity of nations and their respective inhabitants, selected and presented in a particular interested provocative narrative indeed targeting at creating political, social and commercial havoc.

On the contrary, however, at global, regional, and national levels, apart from the mainstream media, social media are expected to witness, record, comment, and publish news in a constructive manner so as to benefit countries and the public at large. They shouldn’t centralize means of creating turmoil, unrest, and clash among people pinpointing loopholes that potentially widen disparity.

In simple terms, the toothless lion that voraciously swallows the lives of a number of cities across the globe—misinformation— especially through social media must be reined somewhere. Besides, there are many ways that journalism can respond directly to disinformation and misinformation. These include resisting manipulation through investigating and direct exposing as well as condemning disinformation campaigns. Say not to misinformation and disinformation keeping professional ethics and reputation!