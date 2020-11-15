U.S condemns Tigray forces’ attacks on Eritrea

The U.S. State Department’s top diplomat for Africa on Sunday denounced attacks by Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region on neighbouring Eritrea.

“The United States strongly condemns the TPLF’s unjustifiable attacks against Eritrea on November 14 and its efforts to internationalize the conflict in Tigray,” Tibor Nagy tweeted. “We continue to urge immediate action to protect civilians, deescalate tensions, and restore peace,” said Nagy, who is the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

On Sunday, the leader of the Terrorist group TPLF confirmed that his forces had fired rockets at the airport in Eritrea’s capital. The TPLF also confirmed, it fired a couple of Rocket in the city of Gondar and Bahir dar Airport, which missed its target.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia has urged on Sunday the international community to condemn ‘in the strongest possible terms’ the massacre committed by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) against defenseless civilians of the Amhara ethnic group.

The Ethiopian government upholds it has evidence that the TPLF forces and militia killed hundreds of Amhara citizens in Mykadra, a town in the western part of the regional state of Tigray.

The killing reportedly occurred after the TPLF took control of the town of Humera and its airport, which is located about 30 kilometers from Mykadra and is strategically important because it provides easy access to Sudan.

In another massacre in the western state of Benshagul Gumuz at least 34 people were killed when armed men assaulted a passenger bus on Saturday night, the National Human Rights Commission confirmed, adding the death toll of the heinous attack could grow.

The region of Benshagul Gumuz has recently witnessed three previous ethnically-motivated attacks which have prompted locals to seek shelter in neighboring Sudan.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office also called for support for government efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of these crimes and those behind them.

The atrocious and reprehensible massacre committed against innocent civilians is clearly a serious violation of the most basic rules of international law, the communication stresses.

Likewise, it points out that the military offensive initiated to neutralize individuals or groups with intentions to destabilize the nation, will continue its course under the principle of protecting the civilian population.

We will see this operation through to its end, the text asserts, and stresses that, as a sovereign nation, Ethiopia has the capacity and resolve to manage its internal conflicts without any foreign interference.

The Federal Government, it points out, will continue with the task of enforcing the rule of law in Tigray, which began after the treacherous attacks by the TPLF against the Northern Command of the National Defense Force on November 4.

Source Prensa Latina