U.S., E.U., U.N.: CONGRATULATIONS! TIGRAY IS YOUR TAR BABY NOW!

For nearly 8 months, the U.S., the European Union and the United Nations (Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate [WNTS]) have been badgering and barking out orders to the Ethiopian Government to provide “unfettered humanitarian access”, “remove Eritrean troops”, “investigate human rights abuses”, “end ethnic violence”, “prevent famine”, etc.

The systematic badgering and harassment of the Ethiopian Government began with a tweet by the DUCHESS OF DARKNESS Susan Rice barely 10 days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) launched a massive attack on the Ethiopian Northern Command in Tigray Region on November 3-4, 2020.

On November 14, 2020, when it became pretty clear the TPLF had been hammered and wiped out by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Susan Rice frantically sounded the alarm for the first time tweeting: “We need principled leadership on this @StateDept. @AsstSecStateAF Please and fast.”

On November 18, 2020, at 8:15 PM, Secretary of State-to-be Antony Blinken imperiously commanded in a tweet that the Ethiopian government should sit down and negotiate with the TPLF. “Deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, reports of targeted ethnic violence, and the risk to regional peace and security. The TPLF and Ethiopian authorities should take urgent steps to end the conflict, enable humanitarian access, and protect civilians.”

On November 18, 2020, at 8:40 PM, Rice retweeted Blinken’s tweet of the same day. It was a well-coordinated tag-team effort.

On November 24, 2020, National Security Advisor-to-be Jake Sullivan tweeted imperiously commanding “immediate dialogue”. “I’m deeply concerned about the risk of violence against civilians, including potential war crimes, in the fighting around Mekelle in Ethiopia. Civilians must be protected, and humanitarian access must be opened. Both sides should immediately begin dialogue facilitated by the AU.”

On November 25, 2020, the European Union issued a statement ordering, Ethiopian “Authorities must protect civilians and ensure access of humanitarian workers.”

On December 1, 2020, the U.N. accused the Ethiopian Government of denying access “to 96,000 Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, saying the month-long conflict in Tigray had left them without vital supplies.”

On December 25, 2020, the European Union ordered the Ethiopian Government to “cease hostilities completely and ensure civilians are protected.”

Between January 2021 and June 2021, the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate has been issuing cascades of accusations, demands, orders and threats against the Ethiopian Government for one thing or another in an attempt to intimidate and bring Ethiopia to her knees.

On June 4, 2021, the State Department spokesperson said, “we call on the parties to the conflict in Tigray that have no meaningful steps or – to end the hostility, to pursue a peaceful resolution to the political crisis.”

On June 10, 2021, the U.N. issued a statement alleging “350,000 people in Tigray already facing catastrophic conditions, represent the highest number in a single country over the past decade.”

On June 25, 2021, the State Department issued a statement calling for “a cessation of hostilities is essential to ensure that humanitarian workers can safely assist citizens, prevent further suffering, and address the myriad challenges, including famine.”

On June 25, 2021, in yet another statement, the State Department claimed, “the ongoing conflict, violence, and likely famine declaration in Tigray demand urgent action, including a ceasefire.”

On June 25, 2021, Blinken tweeted, “Growing conflict and inter-ethnic violence in multiple regions pose a significant threat to the unity of the Ethiopian state and to regional stability. Resolving these crises will require inclusive political participation and building national unity.”

On June 25, 2021, the European Union issued a statement “condemning the ongoing atrocities, ethnic-based and sexual violence and other human rights violations in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unimpeded humanitarian access to all areas and the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces.”

PM Abiy Ahmed grants the wishes of the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate and declares unilateral ceasefire

On June 28, 2021, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed granted the wishes of the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate, declared a unilateral ceasefire, and ordered the redeployment of federal troops from the Tigray capital.

The TPLF immediately “rejected the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopia’s government declared Monday as a “sick joke” and vowed to “pursue soldiers from neighboring Eritrea back into their country and chase Ethiopian forces to Addis Ababa ‘if that’s what it takes to weaken their military powers.”

So much for the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate’s darlings. The TPLF now wants to continue waging war emboldened by the support it is getting from the Neocolonial Triad.

The TPLF immediately began a campaign of revenge killings of individuals it claimed supported the federal government.

The news of revenge killings got the U.S. backpedaling. Seeing the possibility of an imminent implosion in Tigray, the U.S. walked back the talk claiming they had expected a negotiated ceasefire not a unilateral one.

It was too late. Ethiopian troops had withdrawn and repositioned at strategic locations.

PM Abiy declared a unilateral ceasefire for a number of reasons, including the following:

1) A significant segment of the people of Tigray provided support for the TPLF terrorist and thus should enjoy the benefits of that support under TPLF rule. 2) Ethiopia has spent 100 billion birr, ten time the budget of the Tigray region, to sustain the relief effort in Tigray. That has been a major drain on the national budget. 3) Mekele, the Tigray capital, no longer has any strategic value. 4) Western Governments have been demanding removal of Ethiopian and Eritrean troops from Tigray. 5) The TPLF has been using human shields to conduct its terrorist actions and Ethiopian federal forces have no interest in causing civilian casualties. 6) The Ethiopian Government is spending too much of its resources in Tigray for a thankless job. 7) The Ethiopian Government needs to reorient its defense forces to other potential challenges. 8) Ethiopia’s meagre resources should be directed to development not war. The planting season in Tigray should proceed without conflict. 9) The TPLF is boxed in and without military capacity to pose a real threat outside of Tigray. 10) Let the West deal with the Tigray situation as they have the resources to do so.

The U.S. insists the Ethiopian Government negotiate with a terrorist organization itself had deemed a terrorist organization for decades!

The fact of the matter is that the TPLF was officially designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. Government until it was granted an exemption by Homeland Security on June 15, 2014, in a Policy Memorandum which stated:

The TPLF qualifies as a Tier III terrorist organization under INA section 212(a)(3)(B)(vi)(III) on the basis of its violent activities before it became part of the ruling coalition and the government of Ethiopia in May 1991.

On June 29, 2021, Robert F. Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, testified the U.S. has never recognized the TPLF as a terrorist organization.

Godec lied.

Rule No. 6 of the Rules of the Committee on House Administration provides, “The Chairperson, or any member designated by the Chairperson, may administer oaths to any witness.”

I am not sure if Godec was sworn in but if he was, he committed perjury and should be prosecuted under 18 U.S. Code § 1621.

The U.S. is pressuring the Ethiopian Government to “negotiate” with a terrorist group which itself had so designated for nearly a quarter of a century.

The Ethiopian Government has outlawed the TPLF as a terrorist organization. outlawed by the Ethiopian parliament.

The TPLF is a terrorist organization listed in the Global Terrorism Database (GTD).

The TPLF is a terrorist organization listed in the Terror Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC).

Despite the universal recognition of the TPLF as a terrorist organization, the U.S. still insists the Ethiopia Government engage in “inclusive talks” with it.

But that is not all!!

The U.S. has been feeding the financial arm of the terrorist organization TPLF called Relief Society for Tigray (REST) since 2003 under the guise of “Tigray Productive Safety Net Program” currently to the tune of nearly $33 million.

REST is the very same organization that diverted nearly $100 million in relief aid to Tigray to buy weapons in 1984.

Be that as it may, the great tragedy is that the U.S. has replicated the insidious and destructive welfare system in America which has relegated so many African Americans into a permanent underclass with the so-called “safety net program” in Ethiopia.

Since 2003, the people of Tigray have been rendered perpetual beggars panhandling the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate for their daily bread.

For the record, in March 2011, I objected to the whole idea of welfare-for-Africans as a moral hazard and as a source of moral bankruptcy.

Doubtless, I have always objected to welfare-for African Americans. African Americans need jobs that enable them to become self-sufficient, not be permanently consigned wards of the welfare state.

Of course, none of this is new.

In 2013, I coined a new word to describe American diplomacy by hypocrisy: DIPLOCRISY.

The fact of the matter is that the TPLF is dead and gone.

Nearly all of its top leaders are dead, disappeared or awaiting trial.

Only the riffraff diaspora dregs of the TPLF whose social media “tongues outvenoms all the worms of Nile” are left.

By the way, where are the victorious TPLF riffraff that drove the Ethiopian army out of Mekele?

They are still hiding under the rocks, of course.

“Be careful what you wish for, you may get it.”

The old saying is true. “Be careful what you wish for, you may get it.”

The Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate and their global system of press-titutes over the past eight months have tried to demonize and ostracize Ethiopia.

They have attempted to polarize and dehumanize the people of Ethiopia.

They have taken every measure in the media to sensationalize and anathemize Ethiopia.

The Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate and their global system of press-titutes have accused the Ethiopian Government of, among others,

using famine as a weapon.

perpetrating human rights abuses

blocking humanitarian aid deliveries.

using rape as a weapon of war.

abusing harassing and killing aid workers.

causing widespread destruction of health facilities.

causing severe and ongoing child rights violations.

sending thousands of Tigrean refugees into exile.

causing or not preventing a quarter of all schools In Tigray from being damaged or destroyed.

Them know-nothing Ethiopian Government, let’s show ‘em how to git ‘er done!

The old saying is, “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”

Well, the TPLF has broken, made broke and shattered Tigray.

It is now the job of the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate to fix it.

The Ethiopian Government is straight outta Tigray.

Tigray now is the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate’s tar baby

Of course, the U.S. as a beacon of freedom, bastion of human rights, blah, blah, blah… can teach the know-nothing Ethiopian Government a whole lot about

Human rights abuses:

Police brutality – “African Americans account for just 13 percent of the U.S. population, but more than a quarter of police shooting victims. The disparity is even more pronounced among unarmed victims, of whom more than a third are black. Since 2015, police have shot and killed an average of 3 people per day. An unarmed black man is about four times more likely to be killed by police than an unarmed white man.”

“For young men of color, police use of force is among the leading causes of death.”

Discrimination– “Large shares of Americans say there is at least some discrimination against several groups in the United States, including 80% who say there is a lot of or some discrimination against Black people, 76% who say this about Hispanic people and 70% who see discrimination against Asian people.”

Sexual violence– “In 2019, 406,970 American women were raped or sexually assaulted while the corresponding number for men was 52,336.”

(In)Justice system: “Black people are disproportionately stopped on the street by the police; black youth arrested far out of proportion to their share of all youth in the US; blacks are imprisoned far out of their proportion of their percentage in the U.S. population; men and women incarcerated in state and federal prisons per 100,000 population in 2018: 2,272 (black); 392 (white).” “Private prisons in the United States incarcerated 115,428 people in 2019, representing 8% of the total state and federal prison population.” Monetizing human misery is an example of human rights.”

Voter suppression: “Since 2008, states across the country have passed measures to make it harder for Americans—particularly black people, the elderly, students, and people with disabilities—to exercise their fundamental right to cast a ballot. These measures include cuts to early voting, voter ID laws, and purges of voter rolls.” On July 1, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an Arizona law which burdens the right to vote of Latino and Native American voters, effectively gutting out the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Immigrant abuse: “Over the last several years, the use of detention as an immigration enforcement strategy has increased exponentially, and immigrants, including lawful permanent residents and asylum seekers, have been detained for prolonged periods of time without any finding that they are either a danger to society or a flight risk,” in violation of international law.

Death Penalty: “The color of a defendant and victim’s skin plays a crucial and unacceptable role in deciding who receives the death penalty in America. People of color have accounted for a disproportionate 43 % of total executions since 1976 and 55 % of those currently awaiting execution.”

Education: “Educational experiences for minority students in the U.S. have continued to be substantially separate and unequal. Two-thirds of minority students still attend schools that are predominantly minority, most of them located in central cities and funded well below those in neighboring suburban districts.”

Refugee management: “For the past 500 years, Native Americans have faced genocide, dislocation, and various forms of physical, mental, and social abuse. These factors have led to high rates of violence, assault, and abuse among the Native American people today.”

Poverty reduction: Poverty– “In 2018, 10.6% of men, and 12.9% of women lived in Poverty USA (below the federal government’s official poverty threshold of $25,700 for a family of 4). “Children under the age of 18 are the most impoverished age population of Americans, and African-American children are almost four times as likely as white children to be in poverty.”

Famine prevention and control – “Feeding America projects that 42 million Americans (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021.” Food insecurity is a feel-good word for hunger or starving.

Law and order– “The facts are well known: 2.2 million people are behind bars in the U.S.; more than 9 million people cycle in and out of the nation’s colossal network of local jails; more than 4.5 million people are on probation or parole; and more than 70 million people have conviction histories that subject them to lifelong consequences to their lives and livelihoods. In addition, about 40 percent of people in prison are incarcerated with little public safety justification.”

African Americans “are incarcerated at a rate of 1,408 per 100,000 while whites are incarcerated at a rate of 275 per 100,000. This means that blacks are incarcerated at a rate that is 5.1 times that of whites.”

Health care: “Compared with whites, members of racial and ethnic minorities are less likely to receive preventive health services and often receive lower-quality care in the U.S. They also have worse health outcomes for certain conditions.”

“Hypocrite! Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in Ethiopia’s eye and pay no attention to the log in your own eye?”

The wagging finger of the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate and the three fingers pointing at them

So, the Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicates have gotten their wish.

The plots they hatched, the conspiracies they spun, the diabolical schemes they cooked up are now looking at them in the face.

They will no longer be able to sit atop their high white horse crusading, pontificating, showboating and grandstanding about how much the Ethiopian Government is negligent and criminally liable for things that happened or did not happen in Tigray.

They no longer need to engage in bellyaching, teeth-gnashing and finger-wagging at Ethiopia over Tigray.

Tigray is all theirs.

Well, Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate! Tigray is broken and flat broke.

It’s like the old Toyota commercial, “You asked for it. You got it.”

Western Neocolonial Triad Syndicate, “You asked for Tigray. Now, you got it!”

FIX IT!

REGARDLESS, TIGRAY IS YOUR TAR BABY NOW! HAVE FUN IN THE BRIAR PATCH, BRER U.S., BRER E.U, BRER U.N.!

To be continued…