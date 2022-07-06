Uganda Discovers 31 Million Tonnes of Gold Ore Worth 12 Trillion USD

In a bid to boost the country’s economy, the Ugandan government has licensed Wagagai gold mining company, a Chinese firm to start producing gold products in Busia district .

Uganda on Wednesday announced that it had discovered 31 million metric tons of gold waiting to be mined in the country after several surveys were conducted. And the East African Nation wants to attract big investors to develop the sector hitherto dominated by small wildcat miners. A spokesperson from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in Uganda, Solomon Muyita, said that these reports are aimed at attracting gold miners and investors in the crypto sector.

According to Solomon Muyita, over the last two years, aerial exploration was done across the country followed by geophysical and geochemical surveys and analyses. In a bid to boost the country’s economy, the Ugandan government has licensed Wagagai gold mining company, a Chinese firm to start producing gold products in Busia district. The company embarked on the construction of its gold refinery valued at USD $200m in phases in the district in 2016. Muyita said that the discovered gold could start being mined immediately, reports NASDAQ.

Muyita said most of the deposits were discovered in Karamoja, a parched sprawling area in the country’s northeastern corner on the border with Kenya. Large reserves were also found in eastern, central, and western areas of the East African country. Uganda’s gold exports have been on the rise, from the opening of the Africa Gold Refinery in Entebbe, an area in the country, to the volume of the reserves it estimates at 31 million tonnes of gold ore, or net 320,158 tonnes of gold, valued at $12.8 trillion.

In the two years of the country’s exploration, from 2020, the country, according to local reports, has exported gold worth $1.9b to the United Arab Emirates, $1.4b to South Korea, and $28.7m to Hong Kong. However, with little infrastructure for refining the gold resource, Uganda, in contrast, has reportedly imported nearly $2b worth of gold, making it the 18th largest gold importer in the world, Cabinet record noted.

Refining gold locally could enhance job creation, and improve social service delivery to those living close to where the mineral is extracted. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called for the local refinement of the the commodity, calling any external refinery criminal. He said:

“It is criminal for anybody to argue for the continued exports of raw materials in Africa, when there is 90% more value in that product that you are giving to the outsiders.”

President Yoweri Museveni’s government has been seeking to ramp up investment in mining to develop resources like copper, iron ore, gold, cobalt, and phosphates. Parliament early this year enacted a new mining law that, once signed by the president, will pave way for the creation of a state mining company.

Tan Chun Chi, the general manager of Wagagai gold mining company, says that the investment has reached US $60 million. He explains that they have been lagging behind in the construction due to the lack of the two licenses. The company has recently obtained a gold production license in March this year and has a 21-year lease to mine gold in the country. and expect to double their speed because they expect to begin gold production by July 2023.

The company has invested $200M towards constructing a refining facility. Despite all the gold discovered in the country, the mining difficulty is notably high, and this impacts the amount of gold that is actually mined. Around 2500 to 3000 metric tonnes are mined every year.

The company will compulsorily acquire a 15% stake in every mining operation and investors will be required to sign a production-sharing agreement with the government. Previously investors were given mining production licenses on a first-come, first-served basis. Winnie Ngabirwe Mineral Development Expert.said:

“If this is indeed the volume that we have, it is time to clean our house, and do business, in developing ourselves and our country, by going to the middle income status and beyond.”

