UNSC’s Punitive Resolutions and Unlawful Unilateral Sanctions is Counter-Productive; Russian Ambassador

Following some African leaders’ call for the reforming of permanent security council’s seats to include Africa, The Ethiopian Herald sat down with the Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin to have his reflection on the current situation in Ethiopia, the ongoing misinformation campaign, western intervention against Ethiopia, and Ethiopia’s renewed push reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a bid to ensure proper representation in the council.

The Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin told The Ethiopian Herald that the calls for UNSC reform are becoming louder aimed at expanding its membership by including, among others, the countries of the African continent. He, however, said that the reform of the UN Security Council is a complex, lengthy process that may entail the entire architecture of global governance.

According to Amb. Evgeny, Russia believes that it is important to solve one more task, namely, to find ways to safeguard the interests of all international actors and to ensure their proper representation on multilateral platforms.

“We believe that the main criterion of the UNSC reform is its ability to improve the effectiveness of the organization and strengthen its fundamental role in the global arena. We have been supporting the AU’s agreed line (the Ezulwini Consensus) on UNSC reform, providing for two permanent seats for the continent in the enlarged Security Council and 5 non-permanent seats.”

Talking about the current situation in Ethiopia, the ambassador said that it is a purely an intra-Ethiopian affair that only Ethiopians can solve, and it is crucial to conduct an inclusive nationwide political dialogue, as suggested by the FDRE Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.), could play a significant role in resolving the protracted conflict.

He said that the information war launched in Ethiopia by the collective West and foreign media is intended to put pressure on the legitimate government of the country, and a coordinated campaign has been unleashed throughout the year in order to present events in Ethiopia in a distorted way. Using their considerable resources, many media outlets are smearing the country’s leadership in the eyes of broad foreign audiences, creating biased opinions.

Russia has long been subjected to unfounded attacks from Western media, which often use unreliable sources or even blatantly false information. All of this is part of a global information campaign aiming at establishing their own hegemony in the world and the elimination of alternative geopolitical centers, he underscored.

“The primary task of the UNSC is to prevent conflicts and overcome their consequences. However, effective international facilitation is only possible with the consent of the states concerned. We consider the pressure with the involvement of the UNSC, the threat of ‘punitive‘ resolutions, unlawful unilateral sanctions against states, and creating a toxic atmosphere in the media about it is counterproductive. We are sure there are more efficient methods, for example, based on the principle of “African solutions to African problems,”

Here is the full interview:

View on the situation in Ethiopia

We believe that the situation in Ethiopia was and remains purely an intra-Ethiopian affair that only Ethiopians can solve. Assistance from third parties is possible, but only upon the request or sanctioned by the legitimate government of Ethiopia. Hence all third parties, advisors, “well-wishers,” the media, whatever their motives, should take special responsibility for their activities and be guided by the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the inviolability of state sovereignty of the FDRE. We also believe that an inclusive nationwide political dialogue, as suggested by the FDRE Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, could play a significant role in resolving the protracted conflict.

Comment on the situation in Addis Ababa

As we can see with our own eyes, the situation in Addis Ababa remains calm. The introduction of the state of emergency has not brought notable changes in the daily rhythm of the Ethiopian capital. The only exception has been the intensification of security measures at important sites (the governmental buildings, airports, etc.) and the patrolling of city streets. That is why the evacuation of citizens and embassy personnel by a number of countries seem to us hasty and unreasonable.

The only explanation for such decisions is the panic that has gripped them as a result of unreliable information disseminated by some destructive elements both inside and outside Ethiopia as well as some foreign media outlets.

Comment on ongoing disinformation against Ethiopia

It is obvious that the information war launched against Ethiopia by the collective West and foreign media is intended to put pressure on the legitimate government of the country and thereby increase its own influence on the course of domestic political processes in the FDRE. To this end, a coordinated campaign has been unleashed throughout the year in order to present events in Ethiopia in a distorted way. Using their considerable resources, many media outlets are smearing the country’s leadership in the eyes of broad foreign audiences, creating biased opinions.

This situation is very familiar to us. Russia has long been subjected to unfounded attacks from Western media, which often use unreliable sources or even blatantly false information. All of this is part of a global information campaign, which in turn is designed to ensure the plans of certain forces to reshape the political landscape of the planet, to undermine the established system of international relations, redistribute markets, and, ultimately, aimed at establishing their own hegemony in the world and the elimination of alternative geopolitical centers.

Unfortunately, this is part of the modern reality where information technology facilitates the unimpeded dissemination of lies and disinformation. The only true and effective way to fight it is to apply maximum efforts and use all resources to ensure a coherent, factual, and substantiated promotion of one’s course on a national level and international arena. We see the vigorous efforts the FDRE government is making in this regard. I believe that the work it is doing deserves the highest praise.

On reforming the UN

As for the UNSC reform, the calls for it in recent years are becoming louder. The need to expand its membership by including, among others, the countries of the African continent is emphasized. The reform of the UN Security Council is a complex, lengthy process that may entail the entire architecture of global governance. We believe that the main criterion of the UN reform is its ability to improve the effectiveness of the organization and strengthen its central role in the global system of international relations. In this connection it is important to solve one more task, namely, to find ways to safeguard the interests of all international actors and to ensure their proper representation on multilateral platforms. In doing so, it is extremely necessary to ensure that the principle of “do no harm” applies, so that the reform does not affect the global organization in a negative way.

We are also well aware of Ethiopia’s approaches in support of the AU’s agreed line (the Ezulwini Consensus) on UNSC reform, providing for two permanent seats for the continent in the enlarged Security Council and 5 non-permanent seats. We are convinced that the outcome of negotiations between major “interest groups” will lead to the necessary consensus result.