US Taps Friendly Veteran Diplomat for Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

U.S. Ambassador Mike Hammer will serve as the new U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, after the prior Special Envoy for the region David Satterfield said he will step down from his role before summer less than six months on the job .

The United States on Wednesday named Mike Hammer, a veteran diplomat known for his frankness and amiability, as envoy for the Horn of Africa, his hands will be tide up with the delicate task of building on Ethiopia’s fragile efforts toward peace, strengthening relations with newly elected president of Somalia, and the tenuous situation in Sudan.

The new envoy to the region, Mike Hammer will be the third US envoy to be appointed to serve president Joe Biden's administration for the Horn of Africa within a year, who is replacing the outgoing Ambassador David Satterfield who was appointed in January this year. David Satterfield was appointed after his predecessor Jeffrey Feltman left less than a year on the job.

“As Ambassador David Satterfield prepares to step down from the role, I am announcing that Ambassador Mike Hammer will succeed him as U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. I am grateful to Ambassador Satterfield for the experience and determination he brought to the role, and I look forward to the energy and vision that Ambassador Hammer will now lend to our efforts in the Horn of Africa. His appointment underscores our abiding commitment to diplomatic efforts in the region, most urgently in support of an inclusive political process towards peace, common security, and prosperity for all people in Ethiopia. This Administration remains firmly focused on a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, transparent investigations into violations and human rights abuses by all actors, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict.”

Hammer was most recently the US ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he drew respect and sometimes ire with his outspokenness about the country’s ills.

Ethiopia in late 2020 launched an assault in the Tigray region after an attack on a military base blamed on the regional party, triggering a bloody conflict that has displaced more than two million people and raised US allegations of ethnic cleansing.

Ethiopia, historically a US partner, called an indefinite humanitarian truce in March, allowing deliveries of aid and easing fears of famine.

Hammer will replace David Satterfield, a senior diplomat and former ambassador to Turkey who is becoming director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Satterfield took over in early January after the previous envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, quit amid frustration over his efforts in Ethiopia and Sudan, where the military derailed a transition to democracy.

The frequent change of personnel also raises questions about the Biden administration’s commitment to the region, particularly at a time when it is grappling with pressing foreign policy crises elsewhere, primarily the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The multilingual Hammer, born to a Spanish mother, has also served as ambassador to Chile and in senior positions dealing with the media in Washington.

United Nations Special Envoy for the Horn of African Hanna Serwaa Tetteh. [Photo by FDRE foreign ministry]

Top UN diplomat lauds Ethiopian peace efforts, pledges support

Meanwhile, the United Nations Special Envoy for the Horn of African Hanna Serwaa Tetteh has lauded efforts by the Ethiopian federal government in its attempts to try to bring about a lasting peace after almost two years of war.

According to Sudan Post, this comes following a meeting between the UN envoy and the Ethiopian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen this afternoon in which the two leaders discuss the war and how to bring about lasting peace in Ethiopia.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, H.E. Demeke Mekonnen had a meeting today (MAY 31) with Ms. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, about national and regional issues,” Ethiopian foreign ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

According to the statement, the top Ethiopian official “briefed the Special Envoy about the current situations in Ethiopia and appreciated her efforts to support peace-building activities in the region.”

Demeke also, according to the statement, pointed to “the confidence-building measures the government of Ethiopia has been undertaking to ensure enduring peace in Ethiopia and strong social cohesion.”

The senior government official further said “the government is doing its level best to support people affected by human-made and natural disasters,” and also urged “the international community to extend support to people who need aid.”

For her part, Amb. Serwaa “lauded the peace-building steps taken by the government of Ethiopia and its commitment to avoid another wave of conflict” and pledged “to diligently work to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.