We Want to See Ethiopia, that Stands on Our Secrfies – ‘Either to be Ethiopian or to be Ethiopia’: PM Abiy Ahmed

Just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday said Ethiopian government forces have recaptured a swathe of territory in the northern part of the country including the lowland Afar town of Chifra in a major counter-offensive against the terrorist TPLF group. He further addressed the media that such gains would be replicated to the west, in the Amhara region. The Prime Minister urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, saying government forces were nearing victory.

Last week PM Abiy, who is a former lieutenant-colonel in the military, announced he will head to the battlefield after the TPLF started invading the neighboring regional state of Amhara and Afar. Footage showed on the bottom, which aired on Fana Broadcasting on Tuesday showed Abiy wearing military jungle fatigues and a cap while scanning the horizon with binoculars.

“The East Command secured an unimaginable victory in just one day of planning and a day and a half long fighting, now we will repeat that victory in this front.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the terrorist group had been defeated and promised to recapture territory in the region of Amhara from rebellious Tigrayan forces after praising military victories against the Tigrayans in the region of Afar. He further points out that the youth of Tigray is ‘perishing like leaves‘.

Knowing it is defeated Abiy said, “The terrorist group is being led by those who do not have a clear vision or plan, as such, they are acting like a bunch of robbers, thieves, rapists, who disregard and disrespect women. They are not only a disgrace to themselves but they also brought disgrace to the country. They should surrender today either to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, or the special forces, or to the local militias, or to the local people.”

The enemy has been defeated, Our next task is to disperse and destroy the enemy, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

According to Fana Broadcasting, the primer was addressing troops on the frontlines of the Ethiopian warzone, near Gashena a stronghold for the rebel group in the Amhara region. He says we are ready to make any kind of sacrifice and the army was ready to do so, adding that in a short period of time, we would finish this front “Gashena” and move on to other fronts in the next couple of days.

“We do not want war, we want peace, and national unity. However, those who want to humiliate, and demount our country; we will dismantle and destroy them in order to protect the dignity of our country.”

Leading from the Battlefield

According to Ethiopia News Agency, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Commander in Chief of the National Armed Forces of Ethiopia is leading a battle to ascertain the peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia and to set an example against the neo-colonial treachery of some of the western powers on the African soil.

The war was fully instigated by the terrorist TPLF supported by some foreign elements in the west with the core objective to dismantle the unity of Ethiopia. Hence, the government and people of Ethiopia are responsible to save the nation from the conspiracies of foreign elements by using the terrorist group.

There are three aspects to the Prime Minister’s role in leading this war against terrorist TPLF and its supporters in the west and the US. First, this is a replica of the Battle of Adwa in modern Ethiopian history in the sense that it is geared towards freeing the entire people of Ethiopia and citizens in Tigray who are languishing under the yoke of the terrorist forces; in short, it is a battle for wholesome freedom for all Ethiopians.

Second, this battle is an African battle against neo-colonialism and the adversaries of Pan Africanism. In a century in which many African countries like Congo, Burkina Fasso, and a host of other African countries in which their leaders were killed through shameful cooperation of stooges of neo-colonialism in Africa, the people of Ethiopia at the rear are not only providing logistics support for the people’s army but are also deploying their sons and daughters to effectively repulse and destroy the main body and the vestiges of homegrown terrorism in Ethiopia.

Third, the war of resistance currently being commanded by the Commander in Chief of the ENDF is a war to ensure and enforce the rule of law not only in Tigray but also in Ethiopia as a whole. Moreover, the successes currently being achieved in all the battlefronts indicate how leadership matters in boosting the morale and fighting stamina of the armed forces, special forces from the regional states, Fanno, and the wide spectrum of militia units that are writing a new chapter in the history of this country.

Nonetheless, this war is a war of national identity in which Ethiopia and Ethiopianzim have been visible, rooted, and positioned. Prime Minister Abiy has proved in visible practice that he is not only a leader of his country under such tiring days but also one of the protagonists of Pan Africanism. The leaders of the western countries and the US have wrongly predicted that Ethiopia will disintegrate and sought to replace the current democratically elected government with an illegal transition government that would plunge the country into another era of tyranny but what is actually on the ground shows that Prime Minister Abiy is commanding a united army gathered together from all ethnic groups in the country and from all walks of life.

The people of Ethiopia have now followed their commander at the battlefront in a united spirit and morale disproving the wrong predictions of the major powers in the west. This war is a war of reconstruction of the unity of the people of Ethiopia in a democratic political order being led by a leader who vowed to die so that Ethiopia will live forever. This war is a taste case for the moto of Medemer heralded by Prime Minister Abiy as a homegrown philosophy of life and national development strategy.

Now the major media outlets and prominent leaders and journalists in Africa and in the diaspora are recognizing the Prime Minister not only as of the leader of Ethiopia but an African leader who is running by the force of example and commitment to the comprehensive freedom of peoples of the third world at large and for all who are suffering under the yoke of international terrorism and neo-colonial bondage.

Terrorist TPLF unleashed the most unprecedented crime against humanity in post-war Africa in its attempt to destroy Ethiopia dismember and isolate the country from the rest of the world fomenting a reign of terror and agony among the people of Ethiopia. Repulsing this demanded a wave of Ethiopians who are ready to repeat the history of the Battle of Adwa and this has now happened under the leadership of a heroic nationalist and democratic leadership personified in the personality of the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy.

A massive victory started to unfold in the first leg of the Prime Minister at the battlefront. The western media were craving for his picture in military fatigue for their venomous barrage of defamation on an African leader. They never uttered a word when terrorist TPLF killed children, mothers, the elderly, the disabled, and religious leaders, burned down churches and mosques but today when the army of the terrorists is in disarray, they have started to beat up on their old chines gong with a far wider voice when under the command of Prime Minister Abiy is pushing a horde of a terrorist army to its irreversible graveyard. With every hour of the presence of the Prime Minister at the front, the battle is raging inch by inch, and certainly, with the mass of Ethiopians in the rear providing support for our fighters, victory is on the horizon coming closer and closer. The people of Ethiopia are beyond the prediction of the west writing a new history in the 21st century.