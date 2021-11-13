Who is Runnig the Show, that is ‘America’s hybrid war on Ethiopia’? Uni-polar Jewish Empire?

Ethiopian Herald BY Gezahegne Gebremeskel

It is becoming more and more apparent that the ‘uni-polar’ global power hegemony of the United States is being supplanted for the multi-polar Sino-Russian seemingly indomitable force that can steer the political vector of the world is on stage. In the most dramatic way, the world is in the midst of a great paradigmatic transition, where the unipolar humanitarian imperialist’s (USA) dominance with its global institutions and power centers are being supplanted for non-western (Sino-Russian) challengers. The multi-polar power wants to rectify the global system in order to make it more equitable, nations to be sovereign in their political and economic system choices, to halt regime changes through direct (putting boots) and indirect interventions, through a hybrid war.

From keen observations, it is intelligible that the characteristics of warfare are showing radical changes. First and foremost, unipolar power always resorts to a hybrid war motivated by the pretext of so-called ‘national interest’ understood to be the achievement of economic and political dominance. The current warfare has tonal variations. If a nation wages completely benign operations in a subtle manner on countries that they think have good relations with the multipolar powers are called ‘white’. If the actions were hostile and accompanied by kinetic (war), it is called ‘black’; any if the type of actions were in between, it is called ‘a gray war.’ By and large ‘gray zone operations’ are carefully planned and their inch-by-inch operations are aimed at achieving political objectives in a subtle way without resorting to escalatory thresholds to avoid war or open confrontations. This means ‘gray zone aggressions’ are non-military attacks on target or nations thought could be fractured and Balkanized or at least considered can be destabilized.

Pertaining to a hybrid war, even though hitherto been there is no conventional definition; however, we can define it as follows. Hybrid war is an externally instigated identity conflict that exploits strive among parties that have roots of historical, religious, ethnic, socio-economic, and geographic dimensions. A hybrid war currently waged by the unipolar USA is a national security problem even to its allied powers. The unipolar US with its insurgent techniques, manipulation of state of art ‘cybernetics war’ using ‘virtual battle space’, Information Communication Technology for disinformation, high-resolution defense satellites, through the imposition of crippling economic sanctions, intends to impose its piggish national interest.

American hybrid war is intended to disrupt nations that have good multifaceted relations with the emergent multi-polar powers. America’s hybrid wars are attained through multifaceted strategies. The principal objective of America’s hybrid war is to attain regime tweaking, regime change, and regime reboot. Regime tweaking is aimed at achieving economic or political concessions. Regime change is intended for a resignation of a political leader keeping the political system intact. Regime reboot entails an all-out change of the regime and the attendant existing constitution and laws and draft new ones that are crafted by the unipolar power. A Regime Reboot’ entails the removal of the regime and instating a stooge that will put in place the will of unipolar America.

The will was a divided and weak self competing and fighting ethnic federates states so that Ethiopia could not even dream of using its Nile, thus Egypt forever would be the lone owner of the Nile. In the meantime, Egypt though as an Arab country has an inherent zeal for the destruction of Israel, however, shall never be a threat to the State of Israel. Secondly, weak Ethiopia to be cut off from the Red Sea after the secession of Eritrea so that, Ethiopia remains to be a ‘sitting duck’ to external threats and Egypt could remain the sole hegemonic power in the Nile Basin. Such a status would create a conducive geopolitical climate for unipolar America to remain the hegemonic power through the strategic bottleneck of the Bab El Mandeb Strait to withstand the multi-polar emergent powers. In view that TPLF led EPRDF made a constitutional reform and hatched ethnic federal almost quasi-independent states with their special forces, flags, and anthems. For three decades, the country has been a Babylon and a hotbed of ethnic skirmishes and clashes.

The Unipolar Jewish Empire

In my past article published in The Ethiopian Herald, I had debunked the flawed policy of unipolar America on Ethiopia and I will reiterate it once again because it is critical. America is no more a free democratic state. It is under the tight grip of the so-called ‘legitimate mafia’. This clandestine Luciferian dark force is behind the global destruction. James Perloff; the “Father of the Constitution” and the writer of “Truth is a Lonely Warrior” said that the accumulation of all power, legislative, executive, and judiciary in the same ‘legitimate mafia’ may just be pronounced to the very definition of tyranny. Almost half of the world’s wealth is under this ‘legitimate mafia’ the financial oligarchies). The word establishment is an umbrella term for the power elite in international finance, business, professions, and government, the majority from the northeastern USA who wield the power regardless of who is in the White House.

Ethio-Americans had actively participated in the presidential election campaign for Biden thinking he would steer America to a judicious foreign relation path. This is stems from the lack of information. This is due to the fact that America is being led by a legitimate mafia. Whoever in the White House is against the ‘deep state’ will face the fate of the Kennedy brothers. The power establishment decides the candidates for a cabinet post or State Department job. It affects all the internal and foreign policies of America.

The Council of Foreign Relations (CFR), Tri-Lateral Commission (TLC) actionable through the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and domestic through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The American foreign policy establishment is inextricably linked to the ‘legitimate mafia’ (the banking establishment) that belongs to Rothschild’s family. In a similar fashion the Rothschild dynasty in England, France and Germany control finance, politics, and foreign relations including the media. To prevent any criticism or unveil the crimes perpetrated by the ‘legitimate mafia’, they had promulgated acts such as ‘anti-Semitism’, ‘anti defamation’ and ‘hate crime’. This is to mask with a veneer of their hideous crimes so that, the whole world could not come to the understanding that the unipolar power is the Empire of the Jews both in America and Europe.

The Unipolar Jewish Empire does not only possess the economic and financial sector but the media outlet. Now let me give you the list of Jew media moguls.

CBS – William S. Paley, Leslie Moonves

NBC– Jeffrey Zucker

ABC– Stuart Bloomberg & George W. Bodenheimer

ABC News – David Westin

CNN- Gerald Levin, Reese Schonfeld (Co-founder)

FOX- Gail Berman, Rupert Murdoch

MBS- Ronnessen Daily News-Zuckerman

New York Times- Sulzberger

BBC- Michael Ian Grade, Mark Thompson

Serius Satellite Radio – Mel Karmzaine, Scott Greenstein

US News— Zukerman

ITV– Murdoch 20th Century

Fox— Sherry Lansing

Paramount Pictures— Bradley Alan Grey

News Corporation— Peter Chenin

VIACOM—Sumner Murray Redstone, real name Rothstein

Nickelodeon—Murray Rothstein

Universal Pictures—Stacey Snider

Universal Studios—Ron Meyer

Columbia Pictures— Kaufman

Warner Brothers— Barry M. Meyer

DreamWorks— Spielberg

Warner Co— Martin S. Davis

Clear Channel— Lowry Mays, Andrew Levin

Walt Disney Television, Touchstone Television, Buena

Vista Television— Michael D.Eisner

MTV– Murray Rothstein Nickelodeon—Murray Rothstein

The multi-billionaire Jewish tycoon; George Soros and his foundation called ‘the Soros foundation’ sponsors so-called color revolutions. A color revolution is part and parcel of the Hybrid war. It was the color revolutions that morphed into a cold war in 2000 in Serbia, in 2003 in Ukraine, in 2004 in Georgia.

The hybrid war ‘Arab spring’ was instigated for three motivations. First, to avoid Arab nationalists who do not recognize the State of Israel. Secondly to counter Iran. Thirdly to remove the Muslim Brotherhood movement that has an anti-Zionist attitude towards Israel.

The hybrid war called ‘Euromaidan’ was executed in 2013 and 2014 to counter Russian interest to reunify Ukraine.

How America has been waging a hybrid war on Ethiopia

The ‘hybrid war’ of ethnic separatist war of the TPLF, was formed, nurtured, and supported by America and Egypt. The hybrid war using the TPLF has been to destabilize Ethiopia both in the Derg regime and now. Devil’s favorite demon the American Jew; Herman Cohen was responsible for the bloody Patris Lumumba’s death and regime tweaking of Mengistu Hailemariam. At his senile age, he still is an ardent supporter of the TPLF despite Ethiopians being God-fearing people and having good diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Jewish-owned media such as the CNN, BBC, The New York Times, The Guardian all are disseminating and resonating fake news and disinformation as part of the hybrid war. Actually, the Americans exploited the WFP and OCHA, like toolboxes; the former in rendering high-calorie food, medicines, a smuggler of satellite mobiles for TPLF fighters while the OCHA, in the dissemination of disinformation on humanitarian issues labeling the Ethiopian Government as a scapegoat and resonate throughout the world. The intention has been the ‘humanitarian imperialist’ could placate the world and pull the infamous ‘humanitarian cards’ to put PM to the ICC’s kangaroo court.

Part of the American hybrid war was the provision of near real-time high-resolution defense satellite imageries to TPLF on the moving target of the Ethiopian Defense Force (EDF).

Crippling sanctions both economic and armament acquisitions by Ethiopia to paralyze its economy and its army to capitulate.

The hybrid war on Ethiopia also envisaged asymmetric war through greasing the palms of the military commanders so as to commit treason…

The final attempt of the American hybrid war is to finalize their penultimate target i.e., regime tweaking to oust PM Abiy and the most hidden one is to balkanize Ethiopia.

The American hybrid war also incorporates the American stooges; west European powers whose gray zone conspiracies included the C2FC Basma like Lethal war of journalism and Lawfare if their premeditated plans are foiled to resort to kinetic meaning war which seems impossible.

The American hybrid war also used the NGOs, Research Center knowing these are foreign security tentacles seemingly welfare, but in the most clandestine manner subversive and destabilization are being conducted.

The American hybrid war also entails a psychological war by the president, secretary of state, through phone call warnings, intimidations to force the PM to concede. This is political jingoism.

Conclusion

I believe that Ethiopians will not allow this to happen whatsoever (they protect their country with their blood and bones as their primer said once). Anti-American sentiment in Eritrea and Ethiopia is at its very tipping point. Ethiopians are now at the end of their tether and are disillusioned that it is the synergized evil plans of America and Egypt behind every evil Ethiopians are facing. We are resilient people.

It’s not long ago the League of Nations failed Ethiopia (1935) for the crime perpetrated by Italy on its peaceful people, and the price is well documented take a look at what happened thereafter (WWII, where at least 6 million Jewish massacred, 20 million Russian lost there life to defend their country, and an unimaginable number European and US citizen lost their life. For what?). Now the latest international institution that is the United Nations (created in 1945, which includes Ethiopia as a founder) has been a toolbox for the hybrid war on this ancient country once again. As it is now, it’s imminent it will collapse or it would be restructured including its kangaroo court, established by the unipolar power as a toolbox of ‘law fare’. A ‘law fare’ is a hybrid war or political game using the humanitarian card in which the UN has been butchering African leaders and has been showing a blind eye to the US human rights violations in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Quite recently the ICC wanted to summon Americans who had perpetrated human right violation, but after a stern warning from a US Government, the case has been under wrap. After all, it was established by Rothschild as a toolbox to augment the ways and means of global dominance. The UN with its affiliates is a toolbox of hybrid war for unipolar America. Therefore, it has to be dissolved by multi-polar powers and a new UN with a new headquarter must be established. Nations must start this process now. Heroic Ethiopian forces fought side by side with Americans in the Korean war. Ethiopian forces as peacekeepers of the UN had done ineffable works, but are betrayed by America which is ‘the empire of chaos.’ We Ethiopians will never forget the betrayal of evil America which has been sucking the nectar from the skulls of slain Ethiopians. America’s hands are stained by the blood of Ethiopians and the God of Abraham shall recompense America, fire in the west, flood in the east and pestilence in the center, and finally its doom shall we see sooner.