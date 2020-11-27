Why didn’t the international community feel the pain?

Ethiopian Herald

The recent race-based massacre perpetrated at Mai-Kadra in Ethiopia has left a black spot in the minds of all Ethiopians and has become a clear manifestation of callousness of the TPLF junta members. The killings of innocent individuals, who have never had any political mentality and most of them were from the Amhara nationals, are being regarded as serious war crimes and get culprits sued in the international criminal court of justice as the action is a merciless measure against humanity.

While the nation is working to ensure the rule of law, TPLF junta is unreservedly using all atrocious steps to annul human life and demolish infrastructures.

In normal circumstances, the international human right institutions and the global community have to be at the forefront to condemn all forms of violation of inhumane activities. However, they have kept silent in this regard. This really uncommon in the history of targeted killing and severe attack in any country of the world. For known or unknown reasons, they have deafened their ears and blinded their eyes for the recent atrocities committed mainly against the Amhara people and others.

There is a tendency by international community and Human Right Organizations to fan the flame of minor incidents. However, the recent tragedy which was committed by the TPLF Junta did not cache their eyes. Why for? This is unfair, unjust and uncommon.

A recent report released by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) indicated that at least 600 civilians were killed in Mai-Kadra, a small town in which the killing of civilians was sophisticatedly orchestrated. The mass killings of civilians and other related human right violations are calculated by the rebel TPLF junta.

International human right organizations and communities have witnessed the atrocities committed by the TPLF junta but have showed a sluggish pace to condemn. As it was indicated by the office of Prime Minister, the Mai-Kadra attack is not a simple criminal act but it is rather a premeditated and carefully coordinated grave violation of human rights. In this regard, the international community must condemn these atrocious acts of crimes against humanity and TPLF junta should be liable for every precious life it destroyed.