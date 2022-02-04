Why George Soros’ Regime Change Intentions In China Is Not Surprising

Soros’ delusional support of ‘American superiority‘ mirrors the US government’s, but this is a discredited concept from the bygone era of unipolarity that’ll never return. Billionaire philanthropist and the infamous Color Revolution financier George Soros, who made his riches through financial speculation and allegedly manipulating international currency markets, openly declared his regime change intentions in China. Writing for Project Syndicate, his screed titled “China’s Challenges” is chock-full of conspiracy theories and weaponized information warfare narratives. It’s the work of a delusional man who’s clearly obsessed with discrediting and overthrowing over governments.

George Soros has been involved in several Color Revolutions after the fall of the Soviet Union and has for decades used his considerable fortune to influence the political and social cultures of countries around the world. Many accuse him of helping foment chaos and division from Israel to Hungary, from Ukraine to the United States via his Open Society Foundation. Mr. Soros has bankrolled the machinery of division for decades. He’s given billions to divisive groups, like La Raza, also to the People for the American Way, the SPLC, CNN, and The Huffington Post, all of which are centers of disinformation and division.

In Soros’ imagination, Chinese President Xi Jinping is “the greatest threat that open societies face today.” This, in his warped mind, is supposedly due to China’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) in ensuring domestic national security. That country’s historically unprecedented economic rise over the past few decades as masterfully managed by the Communist Party of China (CPC) also seems to have filled Soros with jealousy.

It’s for that reason why he lamented that “When I embarked on what I call my political philanthropy in the 1980s, American superiority was not in question.” Despite having been born abroad, Soros is clearly a diehard believer in the discredited ideology of so-called “American Exceptionalism” which preaches that country’s self-declared “superiority” above all others. This belief is actually “the greatest threat that open societies face today” since it aggressively works to deprive other countries of their sovereignty.

In a truly open-world characterized by emerging multipolar trends, every country should have the right to manage their internal affairs – be it political, economic, security, etc. – however, they so choose in alignment with their culture, history, interests, and traditions. In Soros’ warped perception of this concept, however, everyone must comply with the American model that’s imposed upon them or suffer severe consequences. This is a similar perversion of the US’ “rules-based international order” concept.

Ideologically driven unilateralism aimed at advancing America’s self-interests at others’ expense is what truly characterizes the interconnected concepts of Soros’ “open society” and his adopted homeland’s “rules-based international order”. The shadowy billionaire isn’t just all talk either since his “Open Society Foundation” (OSF) has a track record of financing, organizing, and supporting weaponized protest movements or Color Revolutions all across the world.

It’s not unexpected that he openly declared his regime change intentions in China since his OSF and those linked to it have been accused of participating in the externally exacerbated unrest that rocked the Hong Kong Special Autonomous Region (SAR) a few years back. Soros is just coming out and making his motivations known now, likely for the purpose of pooh-poohing the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. After all, America and its assets have tried their utmost to sabotage this global event.

Soros’ information warfare provocation should be interpreted in this grand strategic context. The US is so desperate to ruin the Olympic Spirit that those like Soros who are brainwashed with its unofficial ideology of “American Exceptionalism” and its open supremacist views felt compelled to do whatever they can to proverbially rain on the world’s parade. They’ll of course fail, but it’s very rude of them to even try. It’s also shameful too, especially since Soros spewed conspiracy theories that discredit himself.

For instance, he fantasizes about the CPC turning against President Xi despite the party solidly standing behind its leader as the core of their contemporary movement. His imaginary scenario of a popular revolt triggered by a so-called “real-estate crisis” is similarly ridiculous and can also be interpreted as a dark political fantasy. Nobody who claims such things should ever be taken seriously. The confidence with which he spewed his conspiracy theories suggests that he’s literally become deranged.

Soros has launched his open societies University Network with a $1 billion gift and he will thus continue to help mold the thoughts of young people in the increasingly stifled halls of academia worldwide long after his death. While there is much back and forth, as to whether Soros has paid out of pocket for the mysterious flats of bricks conveniently left for looters and rioters to use in the recent round of violence, arson, looting, and murder around the world, it doesn’t really matter. He has for decades helped build the infrastructure of the organization and the command-and-control that can immediately be fielded.

Genuinely open societies shouldn’t fear those who follow their own path in accordance with their sovereign right, but those that are truly totalitarian and despotic like the US will always overreact whenever countries like China succeed by applying different models. That’s because America isn’t confident enough in its own to accept the existence of others’. There’s a serious crisis of confidence pervading US society from top to bottom that’s manifested itself through Soros’ delusional screed.

He’s the perfect example of America’s decline. He rose to power and prominence through alleged deception and manipulation, after which he continued meddling in others’ affairs for ideology and self-interest. As time went on, he became increasingly less successful, which led to more desperation that in turn made him deranged. Soros’ delusional support of “American superiority” mirrors the US government’s, but this is a discredited concept from the bygone era of unipolarity that’ll never return.

The fact that the infrastructure of the organization and the command-and-control has already been put into place with the help of Soros and his billions that is waiting to pounce on any hot-button issue with the intent on piggybacking off it to push for radical social change and the moving of the Overton Window wildly to the Far Left.

As Lenin said, “Without revolutionary theory, there can be no revolutionary movement.” And this theory has been put into spectacular action recently, via the revolutionary infrastructure and organization put into place over the years with the help of ideologues like Soros, who himself has said of himself:

I fancied myself as some kind of God. If truth is known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise, they might get me in trouble.

Anything that unites a people; family, religion, history, national heroes, and inevitably, the flag all of these are set to be destroyed and all of these have already become the targets of this movement. It’s important to remember that societies are incredibly interconnected and interdependent and also, that they are extremely fragile.

In our own time, we have seen the breathtaking speed at which collapse can happen in the USSR, Yugoslavia, and the ongoing problem in Africa. Your country is the only home you have and they are coming for all of it. People need to be made aware of this. Whether it’s a historic figure, your flag, or the Beatles – whatever motivates you, at least be aware of what this is all about. And remember that none of this is organic and all of it is going according to plan, Penny Lane be damned.

By Andrew Korybko, and Alexandra Bruce