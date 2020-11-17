Wicked Actions Swallow Perpetrators In The End

Ethiopian Herald, By Mengesha Amare

A government official recently said, “We have no time to spend combing spider webs all the time; it is a jiffy to obliterate the source itself forever.” It seems now is the precise time to translate the utterances of the official into practical actions.

No one is above Ethiopia and the defense force-the two indispensable pillars for everyone’s existence in the land. The red line is dashed and people of all walks of life in the country have seriously annoyed and vowed to get sacrificed let alone provide the defense force with financial and material support.

The effort geared towards ensuring rule of law in Ethiopia has been well acknowledged almost in all parts of the world, and some are heard of misleading the international community as if civil war is being undertaken in the country. The former entirely weighs as it hold truth and the reality on the ground reflects that fact. Ethiopia has long been mercilessly swigged and thrown hollow fillet for the last twenty eight or so years.

The Northern junta-Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been blemished by the chronic disease of ‘my way or no way’, has never slept unless the country collapses. All the evil is prettily piled up in the minds of these spiders. Shamefully, if they rule the country, it sticks with; if others overtake it, the nation collapses. Good, time will vividly portray who will cave in.

In the era of modernization where any form of disputes, contentions and strife are being resolved across the globe via getting ideas tabled on discussions and sharing myriads of outlook with a view to meeting two or three ends, trumpeting war drums is a clear indication of being in a state of desperateness and fast opening the unsatisfied grave belly.

This provocation is being practically portrayed by the acts of IS IS, Al Shabab and the newly emerged junta terrorist of the Tigray People Liberation front (TPLF). These bodies have to be brought to the international criminal court of justice following their nominating under-aged posterity and bringing them to war fronts as well as massacring innocents who haven’t even heard of, and do not know what politics is.

Setting all open doors for negotiation aside, the junta continues committing boundless crimes. Needless to state, killing innocents targeted and orchestrating futile attempts with a deliberate calculation to dismantle a beautiful country—Ethiopia is not a sign of bravery, but it is solely reflecting one’s immoral gesture and dim-witted mentality.

What has particularly TPLF been doing on the pre-adolescent young generation is purely against the constitution of the land and that of the international treaties and conventions Ethiopia has ratified and enacted as laws.

Not only is the Junta producing falsehood fabrications to mislead the international community and Ethiopians especially that of the Tigray State, but it is also puffing baseless and trivial declarations to smug the ultimate misery of its nature. Interestingly, all its ill-intensions have been all the time aborted and the junta remains bare bodied, what is left perhaps is to be soon buried.

The junta has now been at the verge of swallowing the bitter taste of the fruits of what it has sown since its coming to power. No nations, nationalities and peoples of the country have never been tortured, perpetrated, oppressed and genocided especially whenever they speak of their rights and request what they deserve for close to thirty years—an ear of one generation.

Surprisingly, the junta has so far deviated from the normal track of administration and conducted an unlawful and tumultuous election to declare sovereignty but merely reflected complex of inferiority, of course.

They didn’t keep quite caving at Mekele, rather massacred a number of innocent civilians through their mercenaries. After numerous wrong deeds upon their mother land, compatriots and security forces, the junta at last crossed the red line encouraged by the worthless advices of Al Shabab and other internationally embalmed anti-peace element as the saying goes “A heifer passed time with an ass learnt how to fart.”

The notorious boorish group has amalgamated itself with Ethiopia’s enemies. The country persists, but they will be wrapped up with an Ernest shame and pushed to coffin. This is absolutely the true reward for their lifelong wrong deed. Yes, wicked actions swallow perpetrators eventually; truth will triumph in the end, too.

By their very nature, the TPLF Junta could hardly draw important lessons from peaceable, cooperative, unified and patriotic bodies; rather their mind is fast enough to suck cruelty, disintegration, jealousy, suspicion and mulishness.

The good thing is whatever propaganda the betrayal junta produces, the unwavering stance of all Ethiopians and all peace-loving international community has held back all the evils and futile attempts of theirs. They are now going to reap what they have sown; thanks to time—the bona fide and evenhanded judge.